Eurovision | The wrapper’s rally English is laughed at, but the researcher gives it a commendable rating for five reasons

The English university lecturer admires Käärijä’s courage to speak English and urges Finns who are shy about speaking the language to follow the example of the Eurovision representative.

Lan-gua-gesays Wrapper and laughs uproariously with the interviewer.

The interviewer has asked Käärijä to say the word language in English, now both laugh together at Käärijä’s way of pronouncing the word exactly as it is spelled.

Finnish Eurovision representative Käärijä ie Jere Pöyhönen during the couple of weeks he spent in Liverpool, he has aroused admiration with his raspy rallying English, which he has also been able to use. The early favorite has given a huge number of interviews.

Elina Tergujeff

Wrapper is an excellent example for Finns, says the English university lecturer and foreign language speech researcher Elina Tergujeff from the University of Jyväskylä. Many people shy away from speaking a foreign language if their language skills and pronunciation do not resemble a perfect British accent or American English. The phenomenon has a name: shame of language.

Even the wrapper’s pronunciation may not match the accent of a native English speaker, but Tergujeff gives his English a commendable rating. He justifies the grade with five points.

1. The wrapper speaks English confidently, which is a good thing for the development of language skills. “The wrapper himself stated that his English has improved over the past couple of weeks because he has been using it a lot. It’s true. The fluency of speech and the speaker’s self-confidence develop when the language is used,” says Tergujeff.

2. The wrapper uses all resources. According to Tergujeff, it is part of his language skills: “During the interview, the interviewer may ask the interviewer or others to clarify a question or how to say something in English. In communication, it is wise to use all available resources. You can rely on the help of others, use words from other languages ​​or use sign language. This can be considered part of language skills, and Käärijä has such language skills,” he states.

3. Rally England can also be very understandable. Tergujeff refers to studies that show that the intelligibility of English is more strongly influenced by things other than individual sounds. “The strongest connection with speech intelligibility is how syllables or words are stressed. The rhythm of the speech is formed by the fact that certain words are said more emphatically, others less. In Finnish, stress is usually placed on the first syllable of a word, while in many other languages, stress can occur on other syllables as well. A Finnish speaker must learn not to always stress the first syllable,” says Tergujeff.

4. The wrapper talks fast enough. Tergujeff reminds that in terms of language intelligibility, how and how fast a person speaks is important.

According to him, the challenge for Finnish learners of English is that they speak English too slowly. According to studies, it makes comprehensibility difficult. “If the speech is too slow, it can be difficult to understand where the thought started. Käärijä doesn’t have that challenge. His speech is actually quite fluent,” notes Tergujeff.

5. The wrapper skilfully pauses his speech. According to Tergujeff, the intelligibility of speech is affected by how many pauses there are in the speech, how they are placed and what happens during the pauses. Filled pauses are better than long, silent pauses in terms of intelligibility, according to research. “In the interviews I’ve seen, Käärijä fills the pauses caused by hesitation by stretching out certain sounds or saying ‘mm…’. It’s a good strategy,” he states.

Tergujeff is surprised that straining to speak English is so common among Finns.

“I would like to understand the causes of the phenomenon better. I see no reason for it. However, there is high-quality language education in Finland and a lot of attention is paid to oral language skills in teaching.”

In Tergujeff’s opinion, Käärijä is an excellent example of a brave English speaker, from whom Finns who are hesitant to speak a foreign language could learn from him.

He also supports Käärijä in Eurovision and plans to watch Saturday’s final:

“I hope he wins!”