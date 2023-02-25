Eurovision | The wrapper won UMK, represents Finland in Eurovision

The Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Liverpool from the 9th to the 13th. May 2023.

Finland has been selected as a Eurovisa representative Wrapper with a song Cha Cha Cha. The Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Liverpool from the 9th to the 13th. May 2023.

Last year’s Eurovision was won by Kalush Orchestra, which represented Ukraine, but due to the war situation, the European Broadcasting Union concluded that Eurovision cannot be held safely in Ukraine. After that, Britain, one of the sponsoring countries of Eurovision, took over the organizing responsibility.

The representative of Finland was chosen on Saturday at the New Music Competition (UMK) organized in Logomo, Turku.

UMK winner was chosen again this year by the unanimous votes of the viewers and the international jury. The weight of the points awarded by the international jury was 25 percent and the weight of the public votes 75 percent.

Käärijä got the most points from the international races, Lxandra got the second most and Kuumaa the third most.

The points of the international jury were given by the representatives of seven countries. Australia, Spain, Great Britain, Poland, Germany, Sweden and Ukraine participated.

to the UMK final participated this year By Robin Packalen with a song Girls Like YouHot with a song Overpowered, Wrapper with a song Cha Cha Cha, Keira with a song No Business on the Dancefloor, Benjamin with a song Take care of me, Alexandra with a song Something to Lose and Portion Boys with a song We look at the same sky.

Last year Finland was represented at Eurovision with The Rasmus song Jezebel. It finished 21st in the Eurovision final.

