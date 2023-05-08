Eurovision | The wrapper revealed his cooper and bench results in Urheilucast – What! the presenter sneered

Jere Pöyhönen visited Urheilucast from Liverpool.

Finland the Eurovision representative Käärijja revealed Sports cast to the presenter Esko Seppänen his cooper and bench press results.

“I ran 2,700 meters in the elite class. I haven’t gotten any further than that,” Käärijä said Jere Pöyhönen said.

Seppänen also asked how much the artist would run in his famous stage outfit, which includes, for example, big landing shoes.

“Yes, I could load a couple of tons perfectly with that equipment. The feeling is strong.”

The wrapper revealed his sports records in the podcast.

Wrapper the bench press record even made Seppänen gasp for breath.

“95 kilos. 100 was the goal. I was 17, and I used to go to the gym a lot, before I had colon surgery and things went haywire. I had to stop all sports,” Käärijä said.

“You’re not going to dye! What?! I think it’s pointless to even go and sing. Eurovision trophies can be distributed. A mickey mouse like that raises almost a mark from the bench”, Seppänen marveled.

The 162-centimeter Käärijja has previously told about his serious intestinal disease, which led to colon removal surgery.

He will perform at the Eurovision qualifiers on Tuesday with his song Cha Cha Cha. The wrapper gave his podcast interview from Liverpool, where he was preparing for a singing competition.