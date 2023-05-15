Eurovision | The wrapper is considering a career on the international stage – “Yes, I can do a European tour”

Finland’s Eurovision representative Käärijä returned from Liverpool’s Eurovision on Sunday evening. He describes that the second place was a disappointment for him and that he wanted to go to the market with the group. “It was a big deal for me,” he describes.

“Presentation went as it was supposed to go. Of course, it’s sad when there was no profit. Loreen there was a tough opposition, even though it was beatable, but this time we got second place”, says Käärijä ie Jere Pöyhönen at a press conference on Sunday.

The wrapper returned to Finland from the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool on Sunday evening. At Helsinki-Vantaa airport, he was greeted by a huge number of fans who sang Cha Cha Cha and called out the name of the Scroller and called him the winner.

A crowd of people after being released from the sea, Pöyhönen held a press conference for the media.

Dressed in a sequined outfit, Käärijä regretted the final result of the Eurovision Song Contest at the event. He describes that he was very confident about his victory, which is why coming second was disappointing for him.

“A really big disappointment. I would have liked us to have gone to the market with a group. It was a big deal for me. By the way, to have brought the victory home. Let’s hope that someone will take care of it better next year.”

Finland Käärijä finished second in the Eurovision final with his song Cha Cha Cha. The wrapper got a total of 526 points in the final. The Swedish representative Loreen emerged as the winner with her song Tattoo. Sweden’s total score was 583 points.

Pöyhönen got significantly more audience points in the final than Loreen. Even after the final, Pöyhönen didn’t want to criticize the scoring system, where roughly half of the points come from expert judges and half from the public. With public votes, Pöyhönen would have clearly won.

Now Pöyhönen was of the opinion that the people should be allowed to decide the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest and not a small jury of professionals. He still says that “the rules are the rules – let’s go with it”.

Pöyhönen praises the winner, Sweden’s Loreen, and wishes her all the best. According to Käärijä, the two could possibly still meet for coffee.

The table was not aware that the Finns did not give Loreen any audience points. Instead, Sweden’s Loreen received a full 12 points from the Finnish Professional Council.

“Wow, I didn’t know about that. On the other hand, Finland played into our people’s bag, thank you for that,” he says in surprise.

Eurovision as a result, Pöyhönen now enjoys great popularity both in Finland and internationally. He does not completely rule out the possibility of an international career, but says that he intends to look at the Finnish market first.

“Yes, I can do the European tour.”

Pöyhönen directs his eyes to the future. His income includes, among other things, a concert to be organized at the Helsinki Ice Hall on May 20, where he hopes to have an audience from outside Finland as well. Before this, he plans to deal with everything that happened at Eurovision.

“You have to deal with everything that has happened here. The little man from Vantaa has been tossed from place to place. Taken to big places. I will first try to find out what happened here.”