Eurovision | The wrapper got a 40-degree fever before the winters, and a couple of times the thought of “cancel everything” crossed my mind.

With one song, Jere Pöyhösen first became the favorite of the whole of Finland and now a musician who is a wild fan of the five nations. On Saturday, it will be clear whether he will win the Eurovision Song Contest.

Liverpool

The old one as the saying goes, it’s better to show than tell.

A Finnish musician Jere Pöyhönen, i.e. Käärijä’s popularity has been tried to be explained in a huge number of stories. Before January of this year, not even the majority of Finns knew who Käärijä was. Now Käärijä is wanted everywhere.

But everyone already knows this. So let’s show instead of tell. Look at this picture:

Käärijä’s interview attracted huge crowds of fans.

There 29-year-old Jere Pöyhönen gives a TV interview near the Eurovision arena in Liverpool. A couple of minutes earlier, Pöyhönen was still inside the adjacent sauna truck. When he comes out, in no time the area is filled with dozens and dozens of Eurovision fans.

Everyone wants to see Käärijä, because Käärijä is the most interesting thing this year’s Eurovision has to offer.

“Wrapper, Can I become a background dancer? Or take a picture with you?” one of the fans shouts just before Yle starts his own interview with Käärijä outside.

The wrapper himself poses behind a cardboard picture of himself with his own face pushed into the mask hole and still manages to smile.

“Maybe a little later,” he says.

Then you have to go indoors for the next interview.

The cries of “WRAP, WRAP, WRAP” never end.

Over here in a week, Pöyhönen’s crazy year will culminate. Ever since Käärijä’s song Cha Cha Cha was published in January 2023, Käärijä’s attention has only grown all the time.

There is no end in sight. There are stonemen with bolero statues, instructions for making Scroller nails, endless Scroller memes, “The Seven Scrolls” In the coat of arms of Nurmijärvi, news about how cheap electricity is when Käärijä performs at Eurovision…

At first, Käärijä was excited by UMK fans, who were surprised by the upbeat song of a previously unknown artist. Käärijä quickly became UMK’s early favorite. After the UMK victory, the Käärijä drug grew into an international phenomenon. Now he is fighting for Sweden’s victory in the Eurovision Song Contest Loreen’s with.

When Pöyhönen applied to UMK, he had a clear idea. This song is used to win first UMK, then Eurovision. It was a rare approach from a Finnish artist, but so far everything has gone as Pöyhönen had imagined – at least almost.

“After all, this has been shockingly hard and also really heavy on the mind. Everyone wants a piece of something and gets ripped off in every place. I haven’t really had time to take oxygen. After beating UMK, there has been one day off”, says Pöyhönen now in an interview with HS before Tuesday’s decisive semi-final performance.

The wrapper posed for photographers in Liverpool’s harbor area before Tuesday’s semi-final performance.

The interview time is ten minutes for each Finnish media. Then Pöyhönen needs to rest before the evening’s show.

When talking about the strain of the past spring, Pöyhönen emphasizes that he is not complaining about anything. On the contrary, he still praises the Finns for creating the Käärijä phenomenon and says that it is precisely due to others than him.

“This has been the best time of my life, all kinds of funny things have happened and there have been plenty of surprises. Even though I went into this with the attitude that we’re going to win the whole thing, people’s reaction has still been really surprising. It has not been possible to prepare for the fact that everywhere people will say how good this is.”

There is still another side to the best time of life. Just before Eurovision, Pöyhönen got a fever of 40 degrees. The body couldn’t take the strain anymore.

Not to mention the mental strain.

“A couple of times it has occurred to me that I will cancel everything I have and book a sudden departure far away. Of course, the mind changes when you think about things with reason. But when the human mind is tested in this way, it is heavy. At the same time, my appreciation for the people who have handled similar tasks so well has increased.”

Close circle, friends and family have been a decisive help in the middle of the strain. Laughing, Pöyhönen says that he has not cooked at all himself at home during the spring. Neighbors have also picked up mail on Pöyhönen’s behalf.

See also Buildings | Helsinki is selling a valuable Paulig villa - The buyer must use the building as a club or gathering space In Käärijä’s stage performance, a large silhouette can be seen in the background.

Tuesday night will find out if Käärijä will make it to the Eurovision final. It’s not really a suspense drama, though. It is clear that Käärijä will continue. Being left out of the final would be such a big surprise that you won’t even see such a thing at Eurovision.

On Monday and Tuesday, Pöyhönen has appeared in several general exercises. According to reports, the performance and also Pöyhönen’s vocal performance has improved from performance to performance. The public reception has been amazing. A confident smile appears on Pöyhönen’s face when talking about the show.

“I don’t really worry about anything anymore. We have done everything as it should have been done. The package is packed. Now let’s just go enjoy it.”

And Pöyhö doesn’t seem to be bothered by the fact that, as the decisive performances approach, even in the Finnish media, instead of just glowing, concerns have arisen, especially related to his singing.

“People should criticize and give feedback. I’m the kind of person that it doesn’t really affect me. Although I do this job seriously, I don’t take these things too seriously, but there is a twinkle in the corner of my eye,” says Pöyhönen.

“I could say come try it yourself, but I won’t. I myself have chosen my path, and here I am now. I will try to handle this as well as possible. I try to make the people of Finland proud.”