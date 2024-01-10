Thursday, January 11, 2024
Eurovision | The UMK artist list is made public a year in advance

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 10, 2024
World Europe
0
Eurovision | The UMK artist list is made public a year in advance

UMK's chief producer Anssi Autio did not comment to Ilta-Sanom whether the artist list is correct.

New music competition (UMK) artist list seems to have leaked to the public in advance.

Yle plans to announce this year's UMK artists in a live broadcast on TV1 starting at 8 p.m. On Wednesday, however, the hijackings started to circulate in the messaging service X, among others, from early evening of pictures and from videoswhich clearly look like Yle's promotional material about UMK artists.

Based on these captures, this year's UMK artists would be Cyan Kicks, Sex man, Sara Siipola, Jesse Mark's, Windows95 man, Sini Sabotage mixed Mikael Gabriel and Nublu. In the video clip, you can also see the alleged names of the songs and listen to short clips of them.

Evening News reached UMK's chief producer Anssi Autionwho did not comment on whether the list is correct.

Autio also did not take a position on how information about UMK artists leaks in advance from year to year.

Also last year, UMK artists leaked to the public last night. This time, the Internet has already circulated on the Eurovision fan forums, among other things since the end of December the picturewhich has been claimed to be a list of UMK artists of 2024.

The names on the list in the picture were the same as in the now leaked pictures and videos.


