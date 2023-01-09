Eurovision | The singer of the punk group Sex Pistols is aiming to be Ireland’s Eurovision representative

Sex Pistols singer John Lydon’s current band Public Image Ltd will compete for a Eurovision spot in the Irish qualifiers next month.

An Englishman the singer of punk rock pioneers the Sex Pistols, who broke up in 1978, may represent Ireland at this year’s Eurovision.

Known by the stage name Johnny Rotten in the Sex Pistols John Lydon66, is seeking to represent Ireland with his band Public Image Ltd, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC. The band’s Eurovision song is called Hawaii and is described as “a love letter to Lydon’s wife, who lives with Alzheimer’s disease.” The couple’s union has lasted almost five decades.

“[Hawaii] is dedicated to anyone going through difficult times,” said Lydon.

“It’s also a message that in the end love conquers all.”

Public Limited Ltd includes, in addition to Lydon Lu Edmonds, Scott Firth and Bruce Smith. The group will compete against five other participants in the Irish qualifiers next month, says the Irish Broadcasting Company RTÉ.

Eurovision will be held in May in Liverpool, England.

Ukraine won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy with a song by the Kalush Orchestra Stephanie. However, due to the war of aggression in Russia, the games will be held in Britain. Britain finished second in last year’s song contest.

Ireland has not made it to the Eurovision finals since 2018. However, historically, they are the most successful Eurovision country of all time, having won the contest seven times.