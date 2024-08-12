Eurovision | The preliminary investigation related to Dutch visa representative Joost Klein ended in Sweden

Eurovision|According to a cameraman who worked at Eurovision, Joost Klein would have directed “threatening” movements at him during the semi-finals of the competition in Malmö.

Swedish the prosecutor’s office announced on Monday that it has terminated the Netherlands’ Eurovisa representative Joost Kleinia the preliminary investigation. The news agency AFP reported on the matter, among others.

Joost Klein was disqualified from the final of the song contest in May, when a female cameraman who was part of the Eurovision production had reported Klein to the police. According to the photographer, Klein made “threatening” movements towards him in the semifinals of the competition.

Dutch public broadcaster Avrotros said at the time of the events that the incident was related to Klein being filmed leaving the stage after his performance “clearly against agreements”.

The Swedish police suspected Klein of an illegal threat. According to Aftonbladet, Klein got angry after his performance, raised his hands into fists and lunged at the photographer. Swedish public broadcasting company according to SVT Joost Klein’s lawyer has previously said that the artist pushed the Fotografajaan’s camera away because he did not want to be photographed.

Swedish the prosecutor’s office closed the investigation of the case due to insufficient evidence. According to the press release published on Monday, Klein hit the photographer’s camera while moving, but “the course of events was fast”.

“I have closed the investigation today because I cannot prove that the action was intended to cause serious fear or that there was any such intention,” the senior prosecutor Fredrik Jonsson said in a statement released Monday.

The Eurovision Song Contest held in Malmö, Sweden last May was marked by Israel’s controversial participation in the games at the same time as a UN report published in April stated that the country Genocide in Gaza.

Thousands of people demonstrated in Malmö against Israeli participation.

The representative of Switzerland won the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest Nemo with his piece The Code.