Eurovision | The people of Vantaa expressed their displeasure after the five-point win was caught by the judges’ votes

STT went to ask about the mood of the people of Vantaa after the Eurovision final last night. Finnish representative Käärijä is from Vantaa.

Vantaa A warm spring day was celebrated in Tikkurila on Sunday at Kirjastopuisto. The cloudless spring weather was overshadowed only by the memories of the previous night’s Eurovision results, in which the person from Vantaa, who represented Finland Wrapper lost Sweden For Loreen.

“Those results left a bad taste. Yes, there was a referee’s game,” said the Vantaa resident Jarno Immonenwho was spending the day in the park with his family.

Although the five-point result was disappointing, second place was a great ranking in Immonen’s opinion.

“But it always hurts when you lose to the Swedes, damn it,” Immonen said and burst out laughing.

Kirjastopuisto was also there Merle Jaakson with his grandchild. He said that both the Finnish and Swedish songs were good.

Merle Jaakson and granddaughter Maribel.

“The Finnish song was more special, so I hoped it would have won.”

The song by Käärija, aka Jere Pöyhönen Cha Cha Cha got 526 points in the Eurovision final, and finished second in the competition. Loreen’s song, who took the win Tattoo got 583 points.

Library Park There were also people enjoying a sunny Sunday at Tikkurilantori next door. Was there with the bicycle Anita Koponen said that he didn’t really like Sweden’s winning song.

Anita Koponen

“It immediately reminded me of Loreen’s previous winning song Euphoria. I think both songs were very similar in tone, so he repeated himself,” says Koponen.

Today, about half of the points awarded in Eurovision come from the jury, while the other half comes from the audience. Sweden won Eurovision first of all with the judges’ points, while Käärijä collected the most audience votes.

In Koponen’s opinion, the rules of the competition could be changed in the future so that the jury’s votes would have less power. In his opinion, the point share of the professional jury could be reduced to about a quarter of all points.

“It would be fairer, because this is not just a singing competition, but more of a show,” Koponen said.

Near Tikkurilantoria with his family Linnea Lindqvist said that he would be interested if the city of Vantaa would organize some kind of party in honor of Käärijä.

“I would probably go and listen,” Lindqvist said.

Lindqvist’s family also includes others who are enthusiastic about Käärijä. By someone who was there With Oliver had green dyed hair.

Linnea, Jan, Alwa, Oliver (front) and Emilia Lindqvist.

All the people from Vantaa interviewed by STT in Tikkurila said that they would be interested in a possible celebration for Käärijä.

The city of Vantaa announced on Sunday that Käärijä’s visa success will not be celebrated in connection with the Vantaa Day concert on Monday.

“The wrapper has done a tremendous job and now needs a rest,” says the city’s press release.

The city is trying to find a suitable time for the party organized in Käärijä. In honor of the artist’s Eurovisa success, a mural is also planned to be made.

Although Käärijä is from Vantaa, he was not a familiar name to everyone even before the New music competition held in February.

“At the time, when the Finnish qualifiers were held, I still didn’t know about the whole type,” said the person sitting on the terrace of the cafe in front of the Tikkurila church Päivi Laurén.

Päivi Laurén and Vesa Hostikka.

Although the artist was unknown at first, Laurén says that she liked Käärijä’s song. Visu’s loss to Sweden did not arouse great feelings in him.

“It’s not worth worrying about. However, Jere got the audience’s votes and is absolutely amazing as a person.”