Eurovision | The Norwegian brothers' victory in Sweden's Eurovision qualifiers stirs up emotions: “Biggest joke ever”

The Swedes are divided that they are represented by the Norwegian duo. On the other hand, the authors of the song are the familiar Swedish five-pieces.

Norwegian pop duo Marcus & Martinus won the Swedish Eurovision Song Contest (Melodifestivalen) with a clear score on Saturday evening.

It is the first time in the history of Melodifestivalen that the contest is won by a performance where there is not a single Swede on stage.

However, every fourth Swede has a negative attitude towards the Norwegian brothers' five-member representation. This is clear from a survey that asked more than 1,130 Swedes for their opinion on Norwegian representation.

Write about the survey, for example Dagens Nyheter.

Attitudes were investigated in a survey even before the Melodifestivalen final, as Marcus & Martinus was a clear early favorite. Young men had the most negative attitude towards the Norwegian representation.

Female respondents, on the other hand, were not bothered by the fact that foreigners will represent Sweden in Malmö in May. Almost half were neutral about it. 21 percent of respondents had a very positive attitude towards twins.

The same breakdown can also be seen on the official Eurovision Instagram account:

“Norway represents Sweden in Eurovision in Sweden. Biggest joke ever,” one user commented.

“People get nervous that they're Norwegian, as if Swedes haven't represented other countries for years,” commented another Wisue fan.

However, in the negative comments about the duo's victory, they complain more about the quality of the song than the nationality of the performers. Many have vented their disappointment after their favorite lost. In the comments, there is a recurring opinion that the song chosen by the Swedes is a safe choice and a repetition of the old one.

To choose freshly analyzed Dagens Nyheterin cultural reporter Matilda Källén is somewhat along the same lines.

Källén would have wished that Sweden would have chosen a slightly rougher and more humorous performance instead of a luxurious and polished performance. In the journalist's opinion, such choices would have come second Medina and came fourth Cazzi Opeia.

Källén estimates that not With Marcus and Martinus don't have an awfully good chance of winning, but you don't have to be ashamed of your representation either.

Norwegian brothers representative piece Unforgettable is, however, the handprint of the Swedish fidget spinners. They produced the song Jimmy Joker (Jimmy Thornfeldt) and Joy Deb.

Both are experienced and successful Swedish five-piece manufacturers. Jimmy Joker was doing Loreen's pieces Tattoo, and Deb, on the other hand, was producing the song Heroes, whereby Måns Zelmerlöf won in Vienna in 2015.

Sweden has also been represented once before in the 1980s by a Norwegian artist Elisabeth Andreassen, but he was part of a Swedish band called Chips. One of the members of the band The Mamas, which was also chosen to represent Sweden in 2020, was from the United States.