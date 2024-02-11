Eurovision | The Finnish trooper is a “naked threat to Sweden” – A fresh representative of the Vius made headlines in Sweden

Finland's new visa representative was also quoted by the neighboring country's media.

“Nude a threat to Sweden – a Finnish soldier in the egg”.

That's what the Swedish tabloid newspaper said Expressen's headline in the news about Finland's visa representative on Sunday afternoon.

Windows95man and Henri Piispanen won on Saturday with a song from the New Music Competition No Rules. The UMK winner basically represents Finland in Eurovision.

Expressen's story says that Windows95man and Piispasen's performance begins dramatically when there is a large egg covered in denim on the stage.

“Inside the smoke-filled egg is an artist with the Windows 95 logo on both his cap and his shirt – otherwise, the artist is dressed only in skin-colored underpants,” the story continues.

Finland's new visa representative was also quoted by at least the public broadcasting company in neighboring Sweden SVT.

The Eurovision Song Contest will be held in southern Sweden in Malmö from 7 to 11. May.