Eurovision | The extremely popular pop twins Marcus and Martinus represent Sweden in Eurovision

Marcus and Martinus Gunnarsen won Sweden's Melodifestivalen, where the country's representative for the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö was chosen.

Norwegians pop duo Marcus & Martinus, formed by twins, will represent Sweden at Eurovision in May. Tells about it Swedish public radio SVT.

The twins' victory was decided on Saturday in the final of the Swedish Melodifestivalen competition. Marcus & Martinus represents Sweden with their song Unforgettable.

This year, Sweden is the host country of the Eurovision Song Contest, and the contest will be held in Malmö on May 11. Last year, Sweden won the fives Loreen's with a song Tattoo.

Especially are driving the young audience wild Marcus and Martinus Gunnarsen (b. 2002) is known, among other things, for his hits Girls, Wicked Game and Airwith which they tried to become Sweden's visa representative already last year.

Something to present in the vignettes Unforgettable-hit has already been listened to more than 1.5 million times on Spotify.

The duo has also performed in Finland, for example at the sold-out Hartwall Arena in 2017.

According to SVT, it is not the first time that a Norwegian artist wins Melodifestivalen. The last time this happened was in 1982, when the Norwegian group Chips represented Sweden with a song Day after day.