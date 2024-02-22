Eurovision | The decision on Eurovision does not belong to Yle's supervisory board, says chairman Wallinheimo

In their public letter on Thursday, members of Yle's board of directors Li Andersson, Maria Ohisalo and Elisa Gebhard asked Yleisradio's board to take a stand against Israel's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Yleisradio chairman of the supervisory board Sinuhe Wallinheimo (kok) says no Li Andersson's (left), Maria Ohisalon (green) and Elisa Gebhardin (s.d.) commitment regarding Yle's participation in Eurovision, represent the supervisory board's position.

“I would do everything I could to take things calmly and calmly. Indeed, this decision does not belong to the supervisory board. The supervisory board's decision-making power and tasks are limited by law,” Wallinheimo tells HS.

“The output does not represent the position of the supervisory board, but the view of these individual members.”

Chairman of Yle's board of directors Matti Apunen commented on the matter to HS briefly on Thursday evening via text message. According to him, the representatives of the supervisory board “certainly have opportunities to present their position”.

“The supervisory board can instruct the board if it wants to, but it doesn't happen through letters from individual supervisory board members.”

“We, the undersigned members of Yle's supervisory board, believe that Yle's board should take a stand against the participation of the Israeli broadcasting company KAN in the Eurovision Song Contest. Yle should withdraw from the Eurovision Song Contest if Israel's public broadcasting company KAN is allowed to participate in it,” said a public letter addressed to Yle's CEO and board of directors.

Wallinheimo says that the issue came up at the previous meeting of the supervisory board last week. According to him, the members got a detailed overview of the supervisory board's competence in the matter.

Wall tribe says that MPs of course have the right to express their opinion if they feel the need to.

“But in this big picture, the Finnish state has not imposed sanctions on Israel. And the EBU, the European Broadcasting Union, has not indicated that they are going to ban Israel's participation either. That in that sense the line is quite clear,” he says.

Andersson, Ohisalo and Gebhard also wrote in their statement that it is not the task of MPs or Yle's supervisory board to interfere with Yle's program content or other operational activities. At the same time, they stated that the supervisory board can give instructions to the government in matters that are far-reaching and fundamentally important.

In their letter, the trio referred above all to the humanitarian situation in Gaza: more than 25,000 people have died in the war, of which more than 11,000 are children, they wrote, among other things.

Wall tribe hinted on Thursday message service in X when commenting on the matter, also that Israel is Finland's trading partner.

The discussion is about the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Can the trade partnership prevent criticism of Israel's actions?

“Of course, in this situation, Finland demands from Israel compliance with international humanitarian law in its warfare and a humanitarian cease-fire. This attack on Rafah could cause a huge humanitarian disaster, and of course we are monitoring the situation closely,” says Wallinheimo.

However, he himself is of the opinion that with the information that is now available, he would not exclude Israel from Eurovision.