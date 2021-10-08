Turin – Turin will host the 2022 edition of Eurovision from 10 to 14 May. The official, «We say ciao to Turin», arrived shortly after noon with the news released by the official website of the Eurovision Song Contest, which also offers a brief presentation of the Savoy city, between history and food and wine. In reality it was a confirmation, since for some hours now the news was in the public domain.

The candidacy for the 66th edition of the event, presented last summer by the mayor Chiara Appendino, was preferred to those of Milan, Bologna, Rimini and Pesaro, cities that remained in the short list. Among those previously excluded there was also Rome. The event, which arrived in Italy thanks to the victory of the Måneskin last May with Zitti e buona, will find a home at Pala Alpitour: semifinals on 10 and 12 May, final on 14 May. It is the third time that Eurovision makes a stop in Italy, the first was in Naples in 1965, the second in Rome in 1991, and now Turin, on an ideal journey from South to North.

While waiting for Rai to present the show, the toto-conductors. A couple of days ago Gabriele Corsi of the Trio Medusa, already voice in the studio of the last edition for Rai, with Cristiano Malgioglio, had assumed the conduct of Mika (only to sketch a half reverse). Another very popular name has been in recent months that of Alessandro Cattelan, who in September made his debut on Rai1 with the program Da Grande.

Not exactly an unforgettable debut, but theformer presenter of Sky and voice of Radio Deejay, would be a very suitable professional figure for conducting the event. Easy-going, music connoisseur and fluent in English. All features, moreover, shared with Mika. Probably, at least judging by the editions staged in other countries, a multi-headed conduction, up and down the stage. Then there is a detail, far from negligible, to take into consideration: the name of the next director of Rai1.

Paolo Damilano: “Congratulations to those who randomly brought this project”

The comment of the center-right candidate for mayor, after the announcement that Turin will have Eurovision: «After the ATP Finals another great international event has chosen Turin. The next Eurovision Song Contest will take place in our city. Congratulations to those who worked and brought these two projects home ».

Lo Russo: great news for the city

Here is what Stefano Lorusso, candidate for the center-left, said about it: «Turin deserves great events, we are able to organize them and with Eurovision 2022 we have the extraordinary opportunity to launch Turin as a protagonist of the music scene. Great news for our city! ».

“After many” No “and after Covid, thanks to the perseverance of some institutions, Turin is once again a protagonist. These are the first signs of a city that wants to resume its role»: These are the words full of satisfaction and hope from the president of Turin Ascom, Maria Luisa Coppa. “With international football with Uefa matches in the city and tourists finally returning to the city, the appointment with world tennis with the ATP, unique events such as Eurovision2022 can only confirm Turin’s aspiration to be among the most important tourist destinations in Europe ».

The requirements

These were the official requirements required to host the Eurovision Song Contest:

– international airport no more than an hour and a half from the host city

– hotel offer of over 2,000 rooms in the areas adjacent to the event

– infrastructure dedicated to Eurovision indoors which is equipped with air conditioning according to current standards and is also well perimeter

– this infrastructure must be able to accommodate from 8,000 to 10,000 people in the main hall during the event (i.e. 70% of the maximum capacity for concerts, considering the production and stage needs)

– main area that can accommodate set-up and other requirements necessary for a high-level production

– height of about 18 meters with good load capacity on the roof, with also easy access to the load itself

logistics structure around the main area can support the needs of production with

security infrastructure

press center for 1,000 journalists

area for delegations (artists) including dressing rooms

structures for staff and offices

hospitality area

services for the public (toilets, food and beverage outlets)

– the structure must have level and easily accessible areas, contiguous and integrated into the perimeter of the infrastructure for technical-logistic support of 5,000 square meters

– exclusive availability for 6 weeks before the event, the 2 weeks of the show and the following one for dismantling.