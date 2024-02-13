Eurovision | Teemu Keisteri is “torn to pieces” after the UMK victory, and now he's wondering if he wants to go to Eurovision

Teemu Keister became Windows95man for the first time in 2013. Now he is the UMK winner and Finland's potential Eurovision representative.

The appearance of the Windows95man character in Eurovision is not yet completely certain, although Teemu Keisteri said as recently as Saturday that he would participate in the competition.

Exhaustion can sense Teemu Keisterin of essence on Tuesday morning.

They are wearing casual clothes, a beanie with the text No Rules on them, and the CEO of Keister's program agency All Day is there. Jussi Roine.

“I was already thinking of canceling this interview,” Keisteri says first and then laughs.