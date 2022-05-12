Eurovision Song Contest The Rasmus opened the semi-finals in a difficult place, the audience excited – HS presents Finland’s worst competitors

Turin

Finland representing The Rasmus will compete on Thursday night in Turin for the finals of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The band performed first in the semifinals. The place of the opening performer has not been the best in the history of Eurovision Song Contest, as the performers at the beginning often perform worse in the vote than they do in the show later.

In the audience, however, the opening issue sparked spontaneous enthusiasm, as did the media following the semifinals.

The task of The Rasmus is not easy, as there are more evenly competing pre-favorites and strong performances in the latter semi-finals than in Tuesday’s round.

The Rasmus Jezebel now sounds more complete than at UMK and the song has been well received by the audience following the rehearsals, but it is not worth counting too many expectations on it. On Tuesday, Austria dropped out of the finals, making their rehearsals hot with their dance beats and flame machines. On the other hand, the restrained country ballad of Iceland survived, with little reaction.

In betting predictions The Rasmus is ranked seventh in the game. The ten songs with the most votes will continue.

The Rasmus rehearsals on May 11th.

Eurovision Song Contest in the press center betting, The Rasmus was among the top ten, fourth at best.

The Finnish Eurovision fans who queued for the semi-finals also firmly believed in The possibilities of The Rasmus, even though the competition is fierce.

“There are a lot of other really good ones here. Swedish Cornelia JakobsItaly, the Netherlands and Greece ”, lists the people of Iisalmi who came to watch the Eurovision finale Mia and Vantaa Malla.

“This is our first time at Eurovision, but this has become a new hobby for us.”

Visa fans Mia (left) and Malla came to Turin all week to encourage The Rasmus.

Thursday the strongest candidate in the semi-finals is Sweden. Cornelia Jacobsin Hold Me Closer represents the popular separation ballad format in this year ‘s wisdom, but there are tones in Jacobs’ song, and the song doesn’t crawl too deep down the drain.

Musically and artistically, however, the strongest performance will be representative of Serbia Constructiveby In Corpore Sano is the least Eurovision-like song in the race.

As a composition, it is mostly electronic art pop, and the lyrics of the song ironically depict a lifestyle revolving around health and beauty. In Corpore Sano is Latin and means “in a healthy body,” but otherwise Konstrakta sings in Serbian. In the performance itself, he sits on stage and washes his hands repeatedly, reminiscent of a Serbian artist Marina Abramovićin performances.

A tough favorite is also Australia Sheldon Rileyn Not the Samewhich is a strong body of empowerment on behalf of all those belonging to different minority groups.

Finland In addition to Sweden, Estonia and Poland compete in the same lot from the shores of the Baltic Sea, also as larger pre-favorites than Finland.

Estonia Stefanin Hope is a carefully made merger Johnny Cashin from the third production and Ennio Morriconen About the spaghetti western theme of the 1960s. The song has even been borrowed Good bad and ugly flute pattern imitating the howl of a famous coyote.

Like Stefan, he also sings Polish handsomely Ochmanbut his Rivertheir song is not as brazen and elegant pastis, but a more generic contemporary Eurovision song. The song is reminiscent of Chris Isaakin Wicked Gamea and Lana Del Reyn Video Games. This year, quite a few Eurovision composers and soloists seem to have been inspired by Lana Del Rey’s hits. And Adelen. And Billie Eilishin.

Ochman of Poland performs the song River.

Settlement ballad and in addition to the gloomy stuttering, there are more Rock Bands or Rock Band-like groups on Eurovision this year than usual. It is no surprise after Måneskin’s victory last year and the success of the Finnish Blind Channel.

Unfortunately, it’s no surprise that some of this year’s rock quizzes are pretty bad, as we saw in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Georgia and San Marino, among others, are trying to get through to the semi-finals on Thursday. Georgia is represented by progie band Circus Mircus, and their songs Lock Me In sounds like The Rasmus is stuck in the humor-funk rock of his debut album for 27 years.

San Marino Achille Lauro corresponds to Stripperwith their song about the most opportunistic performance of the Games. If Måneskin’s interpretation of glamrock last year was surprising and sufficiently peculiar, then Achille Lauro is a sketch character. The lyrics of the song mostly consist of the recitation of names captured in the history of pop music and culture, and the performance ensemble has been searched for by the Ministry Al Jourgensen the dull style of the past with glam spices.

In terms of hockey, the San Marino track squeezes the racket a little too hard.

Achille Lauro has borrowed his name from the hard-won cruise ship of years ago, which was first hijacked in 1985 and nine years later caught fire and sank.

With this long international experience, The Rasmus is a real big pop rock band that doesn’t have to be embarrassed to watch.

Achille Lauro of San Marino is responsible for the most opportunistic performance of the Games with his song Stripper.

Qualification the worst performance, Andrean Circles, comes from northern Macedonia, that home of delicious early cabbages. The song itself is a grim depiction of a dead-end love affair, and while Andrea sings appropriately dramatically, the show isn’t quite the joyful and inspiring Eurovision entertainment that many visa fans have said they crave these days.

In addition, Andrea has been threatened with charges by a broadcaster in Northern Macedonia for threw holding the rolled-up flag of northern Macedonia on the ground while posing for photographers. Andrea has publicly apologized for her actions.

Circles is the most unlikely candidate to win and the most unlikely to succeed in betting statistics. But miracles sometimes happen at Eurovision Song Contest.

This is how the competition progresses

The second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest today on Thursday on Yle TV1 and Yle Areena at 10 pm and Yle Radio in Finland at 10.05 pm.

Finns can vote in tonight’s semi-finals and finals. It is not possible to vote for The Rasmus in Finland, but those living abroad can vote for the band with the voting number 01.

You can vote by text message, phone or the official Eurovision Song Contest. The price of voting is 1 euro / phone + date or 1 euro / text message. Voting with the app also costs 1 euro / vote.

Detailed voting instructions here.

The final will be held on Saturday 14.5. from 10 p.m. A total of ten performances from the semi-finals and five performances from the EBU’s largest donor countries will be entered. The finals will be hosted by Mika, Alessandro Cattelan and Laura Pausini.

Countries and performances directly in the final:

Italy: Mahmood & BLANCO – Brividi (Italy was also the winner in 2022)

France: Alvan & Ahez – Fulenn

Germany: Malik Harris – Rockstars

Spain: Chanel – SloMo

Britain: Sam Ryder – Space Man

