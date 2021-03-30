Eurovision Song Contest The order of the Eurovision semi-finals was published, Finland will perform in the second semi-final

Finland’s venue is 14th in the evening, ie the fourth last.

Eurovision the order of appearance of the semi-finals has been published. Finland’s Eurovision representative Blind Channel will perform in the second semi-final, which will be held on Thursday 20 May.

Traditionally, downstream seats are considered good, as the most recent performers may be better remembered by voters.

In the same semi-final, San Marino, Estonia, the Czech Republic, Greece, Austria, Poland, Moldova, Iceland, Serbia, Georgia, Albania, Portugal, Bulgaria, Latvia, Switzerland and Denmark will compete for places.

Betting tracking on the Eurovisionworld fan site According to the company, currently the favorites are Malta, Switzerland and France, of which only Switzerland is in the same semifinals with Finland. Finland ranks 12th in betting.

Final will be held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on Saturday 22 May. The event organization announced the decision hold a competition on the spot in early March.

Strict safety instructions are used to prepare for the event. A five-day quarantine is recommended for participants arriving at the venue. In addition, all participants in the event are required to have a negative result in a corona test within three days of leaving for Rotterdam.

European The Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced last Friday that Belarus will not be allowed to participate in visas this year.

The country chose the band as its representative, who has published the country’s authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko songs critical of anti-demonstrations. The name of the competition track is Ya Nauchu Tebya (I’ll Teach You), ie in Finnish “I will teach you”. Among other things, the song sings “I will teach you to obey”.

The EBU interpreted that the paragraph jeopardizes the non-political nature of Eurovision and the reputation of Eurovision. Belarus offered a new song from the same band to replace it, but the EBU also rejected it. According to the EBU, the new song violated the Eurovision rules.

Lukashenko won the presidential election last year, which has been considered fraudulent. The victory caused tens of thousands of Belarusians to take to the streets to demonstrate, to which the police responded with violence. Thousands of people were arrested.