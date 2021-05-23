The Eurovision winner Måneski singer has been speculated to have used the drug live.

Italy Singer of the Måneskin band that represented Eurovision Damiano David says news agency AFP says it is going for a voluntary drug test.

The decision to go for the test came after David was speculated to have used the drug in a direct visa application.

“The band has strongly denied allegations of drug use and the singer will go to a voluntary drug test upon arrival at his home,” the European Broadcasting Union said in a statement.

Italy won the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam on Saturday with 524 points. Månesk also performed the song Zitti e Buoni. Second, France rose by 499 points. Third was the expert jury’s favorite Switzerland, which scored 432 points.

Blind Channel, which represented Finland, was ranked Dark Side sixth. This is Finland’s best ranking in the competition since 2006, when Lordi won the competition.