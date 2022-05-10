Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Eurovision Song Contest The first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest was a peaceful park event for the whole family in Turin

May 10, 2022
May 10, 2022
in World Europe
Ten countries will advance to the finals from the first qualifying round.

Turin

This a huge carnival could have been expected in Turin from the first semi-finals of the Eurovision Song Contest this year. It didn’t look like it on Tuesday night on the banks of the Pojoki River in Parco del Valentino, the venue for Eurovision fans, at the start of the semifinals.

After a long crown break, the crowds were plentiful, but instead of hard-line Eurovision fans, ordinary Turinians, teenage herds, families with children and the elderly gathered in the park.

So no eye-catching outfits, tickets, and an unbridled camp vibe. At least not yet. Underneath Saturday’s final, the view is likely to be different.

The first The most watched country in the semifinals is Ukraine. The Kalush Orchestra, which represents the country, is expected to get through with fierce preconceived notions.

Based on the reactions of the audience in the qualifying on Tuesday, the neighboring country Moldova, which also rose in the betting statistics at the last minute, may also be strong.

Of the other countries, the strongest candidates are Norway with Subwooolfer behind the masks and Greece with Amanda Tenfjord is semi – Norwegian.

Both received an enthusiastic reception from the audience.

Of the 17 countries appearing in the first semi-final, ten will advance to Saturday’s final. The results will be about half an hour after midnight Finnish time.

