Rome – Eurovision Song Contest warm up the engines. All ready for live TV on Rai 1 at around 8.30 pm for the final in Liverpool. Marco Mengoni, who presents the Sanremo winning song “Due Vite”, will be the eleventh artist in the lineup to perform. Meanwhile he already collects the critics award.

There are 26 finalists in the competition: the Big Five and Ukraine are joined by the 20 singers selected during the first and second semi-finals. To open the tender Austria, to close the United Kingdom.

They will be commenting on the live broadcast from Italy Mara Maionchi, Gabriele Corsi and Kazewho takes Carolina Di Domenico’s place after two years and will announce the votes for Italy.

The hosts of Eurovision 2023 are Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham, Julija Sanina and Graham Norton. Among the guests of the final there is also Mahmood, protagonist of last year’s edition where he took part in the match with Blanco.

Mengoni with the rainbow flag

Marco Mengoni, during the initial presentation of the 26 competing artists, brought to the stage, in addition to the Italian flag, also the rainbow one, a symbol of peace. “No worries, I do the most beautiful job in the world,” he told the two Eurovision presenters, Mara Maionchi and Gabriele Corsi. “It’s already a victory to be here after ten years, it means I’ve done something”.

What will happen, the comment of Tiziana Leoni

Eurovision Song Contest, what will happen during the final. Tiziana Leone’s comment



The opening of the race

Opening the final of the Eurovision Song Contest, presented by Graham Norton, Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham was the Kalush Orchestrawith a performance of their “Stefania”, the winning song of the last edition, which started with a video recorded in the Kiev underground and ended up on the colorful stage of the Liverpool Arena, where they also sang the new song “Changes”.

THE LADDER

Austria: Teya & Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar?; Portugal: Mimicat – Ai Coração; Switzerland: Remo Forrer – Watergun; Poland: Blanka – Solo; Serbia: Luke Black – Samo Mi Se Spava; France: La Zarra – Évidemment; Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou – Break A Broken Heart; Spain: Blanca Paloma – Eaea; Sweden: Loreen – Tattoo; Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi – Duje; Italy: Marco Mengoni – Two Lives; Estonia: Alika – Bridges; Finland: Käärijä – Cha Cha Cha; Czech Republic: Vesna – My Sister’s Crown; Australia: Voyager – Promise; Belgium: Gustaph – Because Of You; Armenia: Brunette – Future Lover. Followed by: Moldavia: Pasha Parfeni – Soarele şi Luna; Ukraine: Tvorchi – Heart of Steel; Norway: Alexandra – Queen of Kings; Germany: Lord of the Lost – Blood & Glitter; Lithuania: Monika Linkytė – Stay; Israel: Noa Kirel – Unicorn; Slovenia: Joker Out – Carpe Diem; Croatia: Let 3 – Mama ŠČ!; United Kingdom: Mae Muller – I Wrote A Song.