Eurovision Song Contest The Eurovision Song Contest will still be held live: Performers from 41 countries will travel to Rotterdam, although going to the Netherlands must be avoided at this time.

According to the Swedish director of Eurovision, travel is “necessary. “It’s a job that needs to be done.”

Eurovision will be held on site in Rotterdam in May.

Swedish director of the event Martin Österdahl told the BBCthat it is necessary for entrants to travel to Rotterdam.

“It’s not a holiday trip, it’s a job that needs to be done,” Österdahl said, adding that a decision for the public has not yet been made.

“I hope we also get an audience. It has a huge impact on the atmosphere and recording of the event. ”

Österdahl tells the BBC that the organizers have been in close contact with and adopted practices from various international event organizers.

The delegations sent by the participating countries to the Netherlands will be smaller than usual. While usually an average of 38 people from each country took part on the spot, the number of team members is now limited to 20.

Delegations are instructed to stay in their hotels at leisure. Anyway, the health and safety plan is “strict”.

“Through comprehensive testing, face masks, hygiene measures, enhanced air conditioning and other activities, we create an environment where staff, artists and the media can work as safely as possible,” the event’s lead producer Sietse Bakker says in a bulletin sent by the organization.

Currently the Dutch government urge definitely avoid traveling to the country for no good reason.

Eurovision organizers report that a five-day quarantine is recommended for incoming participants. In addition, all participants in the event are required to have a negative result in a corona test within three days of leaving for Rotterdam.

Contestants have previously been asked to produce a live video of their performance in case travel to Rotterdam fails due to a pandemic situation.

Last in Eurovision was canceled for the first time in the event’s 64-year history.

This year the event will be held in Rotterdam as a Dutch singer Duncan Laurence won the competition in Tel Aviv in 2019.