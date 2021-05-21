Eurovision Song Contest Rotterdam is experiencing a rock national match today: Italy and Finland want to show that rock can do well, even with visas

The Italian Måneskin and the Finnish Blind Channel, who will perform in the Eurovision finale, have the same goal: to gain visibility for themselves and the rock.

Rotterdam

Italy Måneskin, representing Eurovision makes quite different music than the Blind Channel, but in the race the bands are connected to the same category. Bands playing their instruments are rare in Eurovision.

And on Saturday, the two bands playing their instruments will face each other in the Eurovision final.

If Finland Dark Side is a stylish retro piece from the early 2000s nu metal, Måneskin Zitti e buoni is a mixture Zuccherosoft rock and softened Led Zeppelin.

The main character Damiano David like the Finnish types, they often perform in gothic black special clothes, but the rest of the band has fetched their clothes from a big lair called “rock”. At Eurovision, they have uniformed, tight outfits that combine glam-rock and sadomasochism.

Italian the quartet arrives late on schedule and is followed by a delegation describing the discussion. The interview booth at Rotterdam’s Ahoy Arena is more reminiscent of an interrogation room than the back room of a rock club.

Interviews are enough because Italy is one of the favorites. The speech will be maintained by the band’s bassist Victoria De Angelis and androgynous soloist Damiano David. Drummer Ethan Torchio and a guitarist Thomas Raggi nodding.

In Italian, English is not a language barrier for a band performing at Eurovision. The band has also recorded songs in the basic language of rock.

“If everyone follows the rules, we’ll stay safe,” says soloist Damiano David.

He is not referring to rock’n’roll but to adhering to strict interest rate restrictions. Rebellion will not help against a pandemic.

Måneskin band at the opening of the Eurovision Song Contest. Bassist Victoria De Angelis holds the Danish flag in her hand as she is half Danish. Måneskin also means the moonbeam. Photo: Soeren Stache / DPA

Rock bands don’t just show up in Italy, they say. At least if the career hasn’t started in the 1980s.

“We’re trying to show that rock music can rise to the top of the charts,” Damiano David says.

The band formed by fellow students rose to fame X Factor program in 2017, and since then the program has seen more bands than before.

They hope young people will start playing instruments instead of making machine music.

Italy is a favorite of Blind Channel as it is the second rock band in the Games. In this way, Finns have repeated several times in interviews.

“Our mission has always been to bring rock music back into the mainstream, and now we have a guy out there doing it with us. It’s a pretty big deal, ”the Blind Channel singer Joel Hokka says.

“And a pretty big guy,” the singer Niko Vilhelm says.

The feeling is mutual because both remember to mention each other in interviews.

In the end, the Eurovision Song Contest is a secondary competition for the Blind Channel as well. At least that’s what the band experienced just before they left for the Netherlands.

“It has always been in our interests for Blind Channel to become the world’s largest rock band, not for Finland to become a Eurovision success,” Hokka said.

“It’s not in our interests to go do service to people.”

Watch the video below for Måneskin’s official visa video:

In the finals there are two other bands. Belgium is represented by a long-standing band, founded in 1995 by Hooverphonic with its hangover The Wrong Place.

Portugal’s The Black Mamba has the same arrogance or self-confidence – anyone can decide the character trait – as other band runners, but their adult love mood could be played in MPs ’favorite Storyville, not Provincial Rock.

All the instruments come from the backing tracks in the competition, but still the bands are treated as “more authentic” than the performers of the dance songs. Really, complex stage constructions are more honest with the viewer than the drums and guitars dragged to the stage that the players pretend to play.

See below Blind Channel’s performance in the second semi-final:

Rock race however, it is a fact. At Spotify, most of this year’s visa songs have been listened to worldwide, but Finland is third on the list after Sweden.

The official Finnish race video has been watched 2.4 million times on Youtube, which is not far behind the 2.7 million views in Italy.

On Friday, Italy remained number one betting statistics, but Finland had risen to seventh place after the final place, Eurovisionworld said.

Italy, on the other hand, bears the burden of bearer countries, as countries that have passed the semifinals have already become favorites for some of their followers. Måneskin, who starts in the finals, has to be charmed at once.

Of the Italians according to there is no competition between rock bands.

“We’re friends,” De Angelis says.

“The most important thing for us is not the competition but the message we bring,” Damiano David says.

The statement could be straight from the mouth of the Blind Channel when you just change the word message replace the word statement.

So the message and statement is that rock can do it, even at Eurovision.

“We want to say, not who you are, even if it isn’t the most common way to be. We also manifest it in our outfits. We try to avoid all gender stereotypes, ”says Damiano David.

Their competition track Zitti e buoni tells us that it is acceptable to be different.

“Siamo fuori di testing / ma diversi da Loro,” it sings.

It means that we get confused, but not like the others.

The name translates to Finnish Be quiet and behave.

To Måneskin it was said at the beginning of my career that it is not worth making such music. That is why they are pleased to have managed to surprise Italy by winning the San Remo Song Festival – and perhaps the whole of Europe.

They have experience in band competitions, but they don’t have winning tactics. Not only to be authentic.

The band’s drummer Ethan Torchio looks into his eyes and makes his only statement.

“Be yourself and play music that represents you.”

They don’t care how high they are in the rankings, they claim. It would be more essential to find fresh music markets in new countries.

“We’ve always focused on the visibility side. The most important thing for us is to expand our fan base as much as possible. But don’t get me wrong. If we win, we will be happy, ”says Damiano David.

The band’s most popular video already has over 100 million listens. That is quite a lot.

“Nothing is enough for us!” De Angelis says.

“We’re aiming for the stars,” Damiano David says.

Eurovision Song Contest Final TV1 Sat 22.5. at 10 pm HS.fi will follow the final.