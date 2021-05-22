Eurovision Song Contest One of the pre-requisites for visas has become a performance that can be sought after by the Frenchman – Barbara Praville getting into the limelight was scary

Voilà, a songwriter by singer-songwriter Barbara Pravi, is very personal.

Oh là là! Can any more French visa be imagined?

This is what many French MEPs are thinking about this year Barbara Pravin from the song Voila. It is a classic chanson that has already been compared many times Edith Piafin works.

A variety of effects and insanity will be seen on the visa stage on Saturday night, and many think that the performance of the Frenchman Pravi stands out in the middle of all the fireworks. Her show is very simplistic and relies on the charisma and presence of a singer-actor.

Frenchness seems to sink into the audience like a warm baguette of melted brie cheese.

Pravi’s song has become one of the strongest pre-favorites for Saturday’s Eurovision final and betting statistics France is second only to Italy. The victory would certainly be a pleasant surprise for the French, as the last time the French representative was ranked number one was in 1977.

As France is one of the major visa-paying countries with direct access to the finals, TV viewers have so far become familiar with the song mainly through music video.

That, too, is very French. At the end of Pravi, who is walking in a deserted yard, there is a beret and the nature of a dark curly singer is reminiscent of Améliethe title character of the hit movie.

Barbara Pravi’s performance relies on her presence and charisma.

28 years old the singer-songwriter and actor has released two EPs in their home country and written songs for numerous artists. Pravi is now performing for the first time at Eurovision, but a song he wrote J’imagine won the Junior Eurovision Song Contest last year.

In France, Pravi is known, among other things, as a British singer Calum Scottin hitin You Are the Reason from the French version, and he has collaborated with, for example, a French rap artist Black Mwith.

To the bright stepping into the limelight was not easy for Praville, who is used to working in the background of other artists. As his friend Igit – which is also another Voilaof the creators of the song – however, eventually got him overwhelmed by assuring him that now was Pravi’s time. Friends have composed and lyrics the song together.

“At first I was scared. I thought I could never get involved that participating in the Eurovision qualifiers was too big for me, ”says Pravi, a specialist in Eurovision. In an interview with Eurostory.

Voila is a very personal song for Praville. He says when he entered the music industry, he was very young and insecure and let others guide himself.

“The song became a sign of self-confidence for me. Its message is that I can be who I want to be and guide myself. I don’t need others to tell me what I should be like anymore, ”he says.