WAt least there will be no discussions this time. About the jury voting. Because all too often, jurors and spectators are anything but in agreement. Last year, for example, the Swede Loreen won the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) with her song “Tattoo” only because the juries saw her at the front. But the audience voted by a large majority for the crazy “Cha Cha Cha” number by Finn Käärijä. So wouldn’t pure televoting be better? More honest? The audience knows best anyway. And that's why it shouldn't just have the last, but the only word at the ESC.

At the German preliminary round on Friday evening, the jurors and spectators were in agreement for once: Isaak is going to Malmö in Sweden in May for Germany with his song “Always On The Run”. As was the case last year, the NDR opted for a split vote. After all nine candidates had sung, the result of the international juries from Switzerland, Croatia, Spain, Lithuania, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Austria and Sweden was announced. Isaak was already clearly leading on points. And he stayed at the top even after the televoting because the viewers also gave him the highest score.

That was definitely not to be expected. One person in particular was considered the favorite, the 34-year-old Ryk with his song “Oh Boy”. In fact, many had bet and bet on Rick Jurthe. Because that's exactly what is being done 80 days before the ESC final. The betting offices saw the usual suspects at the top on Friday: Ukraine, Italy, Israel and of course Sweden, even though the country, which has already won seven times, doesn't even have a participant this year. The Swedish preliminary competition, the Melodifestivalen, which lasts several weeks, is still running. Thanks to Ryk, Germany also received advance praise in the hours before his appearance: almost 60 percent already believed in his victory, which catapulted him to eighth place internationally in the betting odds. If only he had competed in Malmö.

Street musician moving to music

Another secret favorite was also hoping for this: Max Mutzke, who with Stefan Raab took eighth place at the ESC in Istanbul in 2004, which from today's perspective was an excellent result with his song “Can't Wait Until Tonight” – a bitter disappointment for Mutzke and Raab at the time. Mutzke ultimately came in second in the preliminary round in Berlin, while Ryk came third. But the clear winner was 28-year-old Isaak Guderian, who went from being a street musician to the casting show “X Factor” to the talent competition “Show your Talent”, which was digitally oriented due to Corona, which he won in 2021. So now ESC. At least he has one prerequisite: he can sing. But, as Germany has painfully learned again and again, that is no longer enough.