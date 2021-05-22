Eurovision Song Contest “I love Ukraine,” says activist Russian visa candidate Maniža to HS – Ukraine speaks more cautiously about politics

Russia and Ukraine are expected to do well in the Eurovision final on Saturday. HS asked both what it’s like to race against each other.

Rotterdam

Eurovision the final general rehearsals have just ended and the Russian visa representative Manege sighs.

It’s hard to find “your own feelings” in the exercises when the performance has to be repeated the same time and time again.

The Russian candidate is constantly revolved around two media figures trying to find a suitable venue for the star in the media spaces of Ahoy Arena. Eventually you will find a soft enough chair.

The intention is to talk about politics and Russia’s competition against Ukraine in Saturday’s final.

Both countries are expected to do well at the culmination of the Rotterdam Games.

Russian visa candidates have been closely monitored since their 1994 premiere.

Do they reflect a nationalist narrative or a leaning to the west. Now it’s the turn of the latter.

All Russian Woman is designed to direct emancipation, the liberation of women.

See you on stage Natalya Goncharovan paintings. Russian Frida Kahlo, as Maniža calls him, did not receive recognition in his home country during his lifetime of 1881–1962.

“I can show people his art and say: C’mon Russians.”

Manang Sang, 29, is a long-career singer-songwriter who has been active in various social projects and charities.

At the end of the performance, activist-like calls for action are seen. You can also interpret them as self help. Maniža has directed a message to the international audience to the women of her country.

“Every Russian woman has rights and they can say goodbye to the patriarchate. Welcome to gender equality. Welcome to know your rights. Welcome to feel like beautiful women who can be happy. ”

The goal is to inspire people.

Quite not everyone is inspired. In Russia, for example, the song has been considered hostile to men.

“Unfortunately. A lot of people don’t want me to get along here. They shout that I will lose. I have cried so much that I have decided not to react so emotionally to people’s opinions. ”

Maniža wants to reform the gender roles of her native Russia.

The Eurovision Song Contest is not officially a political event. There is a prohibition sign at the gates of the Ahoy Arena stating what items are not allowed. At the bottom, all items referring to politics are prohibited.

According to Maniza, the event is inevitably political, at least occasionally.

“I’m not afraid of it. No country is perfect, Russia is not perfect. I am here to show the good side of my country. ”

Maniza does not seem strange to represent Russia in the race, in the final of which Ukraine is also involved.

Russia took over Ukraine-owned Crimea in 2014 and events led to the war in eastern Ukraine.

“I really love Ukraine,” Maniza says.

He wants to open the situation with a story. His brother had a wedding in Russia a few months ago. The bride was a “beautiful Ukrainian girl”. The fresh couple is reportedly very much in love.

According to him, peace can be found through tradition and culture. One such tradition is the “tradition of love”.

Maniža was born in the former Soviet republic of Tajikistan. The family had to move to Russia due to hostilities.

“We lost everything, and I know how hard it is to be at war.”

He can hardly influence politics, but he wants “ordinary people to be ordinary people”.

“I really respect Ukrainians and I really respect their feelings. I really respect the Go_A band I’ve talked to. We support each other. Katerina Pavlenko is a very talented woman. ”

Ukrainian visa representative Pavlenko does not have much to say in the video call. The speaker of the Ukrainian band Go_A is the band’s leading figure Taras Shevchenko.

However, he also does not have much to say about what it feels like to be a Ukrainian in the same race with Russia.

“We just focus on our performance. It’s just hard to stay on schedule, so we don’t really have any time to think about anything extra. Just work, work, work. ”

Go_A wants to make Ukrainian traditions known.

They also do not comment on the Russian song. They take the conversation to people’s different musical tastes.

“All the songs performed are pretty awesome.”

For Ukrainians Eurovision is an important event. The country, which has competed since 2003, has excelled.

It has won twice – Ruslanan Wild Dancesilla in 2004 and Jamalan 1944with a song in 2016 – and topped the top five several times.

Russia, a competitor, has also done well in the Games: it has won once and been close to number one several times.

Go_A has met the previous visa winner Jamala, who has given advice on singing techniques.

The plan of the band, which is familiar with folklore, is not to “look cute” on stage.

“Our goal is to introduce Ukrainian folk music. We are trying to play our part in reviving the Ukrainian tradition. ”

They did not see the victory of the qualifiers as their own victory but as a step forward in the folk music tradition.

“We’re here for the music.”

Discourse will be released when keyboardist-percussionist Shevchenko gets to tell about all the instruments they have involved. The band has recorded new songs in their hotel room.

In the Eurovision song Shum combines folk music and cyberpunk. The purpose is to move the listener from the past to the future.

In a bit of the same style as in the Russian song, where Maniža takes off a big traditional dress, which frees her to move.

Ukrainians play cyberamburines equipped with LED lights and lure spring by swinging in the middle of a cluster of trees.

The Ukrainian performance attracts spring with old spells.

The purpose is to awaken people to nature consciousness. A month ago, the band visited the area of ​​the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, where plants have taken power.

“It’s a good place to see that nature can do without people, but man can’t do without nature,” Shevchenko says.

Singer Katerina Pavlenko wakes up to comment on the goal for the final:

“Profit.”

