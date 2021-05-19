Eurovision Song Contest Finland is in a good situation because Blind Channel expresses its identity, predicts Swiss pre-favorite – This is how Eurovision Song Contest will be held today

The name of Swiss Eurovision representative Gjon’s Tears, Gjon’s Tears, comes from the childhood story that Gjon got his grandfather in tears.

Rotterdam

Tout l’univers means the whole universe. The Swiss At Gjon’s Tears there is a great opportunity to unite, if not the whole universe, then at least part of the European continent with its competitor.

Gjon’s Tears will compete in the second semi-final of the Rotterdam Eurovision Song Contest today and is one of the absolute pre-favorites of the entire race.

In the listings of betting agencies, the artist is currently in the top five, only ahead of Italy, France, Malta and Ukraine.

Exercises observers have described Gjon’s Tears ’performance as an“ avant-garde, ”for example. Even his own description sounds like a presentation text of performance art.

The song is about “being in the middle of an explosion”. Mostly popping seems to refer to love.

“I like that we have a life cycle on stage. In a strict version, ”he says.

At the end, the structure of the performance is revealed, and Gjon is left alone on the pillar.

“It means we can start rebuilding.”

Presentation the creative director is a Swedish choreographer-dancer program producer Sacha Jean-Baptiste.

Gjon’s Tears wanted him not to perform in the way he was familiar from behind the piano. It would, on the other hand, be a bad idea to repeat the Netherlands Duncan Laurencen the 2019 winning performance. The Dutchman sat and played the piano.

“I told Sacha last year that I would love to dance, but my body is not made for dancing. He said try. ”

Watch the Swiss representation in the video below:

Talent competitions Rising Gjon’s Tears, 22, has only released a couple of singles.

He was participating in the canceled Eurovision 2020 with a “questionable” song. In the competition song Répondez-moi he referred to the roots of his parents in Albania and Kosovo. The video featured the parents, brother and grandmother of a Swiss-born singer-songwriter.

In the song, Gjon asked himself “existential questions” about his identity and background.

The questions were important to him especially at a young age because of his real last name Muharremaj always aroused them in their peers.

“No, you’re not from Switzerland,” he describes in typical comments.

On the other hand, when he spent time in Kosovo, guilt erupted because living conditions in Switzerland were better.

“But who am I? Personally, I didn’t feel it would have been important to define where I was. But for others, it mattered where I came from. ”

Now he has begun to think of himself as a big puzzle. Not knowing everything can make you happy, Gjon says and shakes his mouth like French speakers do as a voice of indifference.

The name Gjon’s Tears, Gjon’s Tears, comes from a childhood story: At the age of nine, Gjon got his grandfather in tears by singing Elvis Can’t Help Falling in Love. He is clearly a professional of sensitivity.

Answers to last year’s identity crisis can be found in this year’s sequel Tout l’univers.

Sometimes “the world can just explode,” and yet all the questions have to be asked again. Here, the listener can find common ground with the effects of the coronavirus on general thinking.

“You always have to remember that it’s cool to be sure, but it’s also cool to doubt.”

The Eurovision Song Contest can bring together people from different backgrounds. She is enthusiastic about Lithuania because of this year’s race and would like to get to know the country’s art. Lithuania’s The Roop advanced to the semi-finals on Tuesday with a song Discoteque.

In the future, there will also be many countries planned to win, such as Malta, Ukraine, Sweden and Russia.

Divided into different language areas, Switzerland could be a perfect visa. However, Gyjon believes that the country mainly values ​​classical musicians. The pop author is not even considered a real singer.

To change this, he wants to win the Eurovision Song Contest. It is not an impossible wish.

Repeat the semifinals are not considered as tough as the first.

Read more: The first note in the history of the Eurovision Song Contest featured the highest note in the history of the race, Norway committed a conscious style violation – These countries were selected

Gjon hopes that the parents of the domestic Albanian candidate Anxhela Peristerin power ballad Karman the performance is successful.

“I have a feeling he’s going to make it.”

The Albanian candidate this year is Anxhela Perister.

In the second semifinals of Thursday, for example, the Icelandic Daði og Gagnamagnið, who delighted many with a funny dance, will also compete. Admittedly, the band is not seen on stage in front of the audience, as one of the band members coronary infection was diagnosed on Wednesday. The band will see a recording of the rehearsals for the second semi-final.

Also Greek Stefania invites in a glitter costume to dance to the song Last Dance.

Estonia Uku Ukuviste seeks similar drama as Switzerland, but expresses great emotions more turbocharged in the song The Lucky One.

Opposite is also a Nordic country that sings with its middle fingers. Mentioning a Finnish candidate makes a sensitive thinker sigh and laugh.

Gjon has been impressed by the stubbornness of the Blind Channel, or at least he doesn’t dare criticize the candidate.

“They didn’t just want to do something for Eurovision and came in their own style. That is something I want to support and defend. ”

Read more: Blind Channel was banned from showing the middle finger, but the band developed a cunning avoidance tactic – This is how the Eurovision Song Contest will be competed this year and these countries will be successful

Gjon compares the Blind Channel to artists who are “their own selves” on stage and challenge their own doing. He admires such performers Grace Jonesia, David Bowieta and Nina Hagenia. Sometimes when you watch their performances you wonder what a miracle that is, and sometimes the performances make an impression.

“When you fail, you fail properly. When you succeed, you really succeed. ”

This kind of risk-taking makes performers human.

“That’s why I think Finland has a good situation, because they express their identity.”

This is also the reason why Gjon is seen dancing, and not behind the piano.

“I’m going to try. Maybe I will fail but at least I will try. That is the most important thing for me. ”

Participants in the Eurovision Semifinals 2

San Marino. Senhit feat. Flo Rida: Adrenaline Estonia. Uku Suviste: The Lucky One Czech Republic. Benny Cristo: Omaga Greece. Stefania: Last Dance Austria. Vincent Bueno: Amen Poland. Rafał: The Ride Moldova. Natalia Gordienko: Sugar Iceland. Daði & Gagnamagnið: 10 Years Serbia. Hurricane: Loco Loco Georgia. Tornike Kipiani: You Albania. Anxhela Peristeri: Karma Portugal. The Black Mamba: Love Is On My Side Bulgaria. Victoria: Growing Up Is Getting Old Finland. Blind Channel: Dark Side Latvia. Samanta Tina: The Moon Is Rising Switzerland. Gjon’s Tears: Tout l’univers Denmark. For the Flamme: This is the case

The second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest on Yle’s TV1 channel today, Thursday 20.5. at 10 p.m.