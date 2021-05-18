Eurovision Song Contest Eurovision semi-finals start today in Rotterdam – Will politics affect Israel’s success, will Malta’s pre-favorite succeed?

Ten pieces will be selected for Saturday’s final at Rotterdam’s Ahoy Arena. Finland will qualify for the second semi-final on Thursday.

Rotterdam

In Rotterdam The first semifinals of the Eurovision Song Contest are about to begin. The broadcast from Ahoy Arena will start on Yle’s TV1 channel at 10 pm Finnish time.

The corona pandemic postponed the races for a year, and this year the arrangements are very strict. Only a fraction of the audience is taken, and pre-recorded video videos of the performances will be shown if coronavirus infections prevent them from performing on stage.

The broadcast is hosted by an actor-presenter Chantal Janzen, singer-commentator Jan Smit, singer Edsilia Rombley and a beauty vlogger Nikkie de Jager.

Rombley represented the Netherlands at the 1998 and 2007 Games.

There will be 16 candidates in the semi-finals. Finland will not appear in the second semi-final until Thursday, but there are many favorites in the first qualifier.

Evening to start a Lithuanian dance song, Discoteque. Songs from neighboring Russia and Sweden are among the first to be heard. Norwegians get excited about whether their candidates are effective Tixin angel performance Fallen Angel to the rest of the continent.

Also included in the qualifier is an Israeli track, from the results of which it can be deduced whether political situations officially affect a non-political event.

The evening will end in advance with enthusiastic Ukrainian and Maltese candidates among fans and bettors. The last of the evening will be heard by a Maltese Destinyn an encouraging song for women Je Me Casse.

The result should be clear after midnight. HS monitors the competition on site and reports the results fresh.

The 27 countries will appear in Saturday’s final, which has been reached directly by the largest donor and host countries.

The top ten of both semi-finals will receive a place, which will be decided jointly by the jury and the voting audience.

Destiny of Malta is one of the pre-favorites of the first semi-finals. ­