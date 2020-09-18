Eurovision Song Contest Eurovision 2021 will be held with certainty – the organizers published four alternative ways

“We need to think about how we can get the event organized, what happened happened,” outlined the corresponding producer of Eurovision.

This Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, was canceled due to a coronavirus pandemic, but now the European Broadcasting Corporation (EBU) informthat next year the race will be held with certainty, one way or another.

The winner of the Eurovision Song Contest will be crowned on 22 May 2021.

Kisan The organizers EBU and three Dutch companies have developed four different options for organizing the competition.

The number one option is for the Eurovision Song Contest to take place as usual at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam. There would be an audience as well as all the artists and delegations from different countries.

This option will be realized if a reliable vaccine or the possibility of comprehensive testing is available in the spring.

In the second option, all those present keep a distance of at least 1.5 meters from each other at all times. The public should watch the performances in the arena, but in order to maintain safety distances, only a limited number of people will be admitted.

Since not everyone who bought a ticket would fit inside, they will have to draw who will get into the arena. Ticket money for others will be refunded.

The number of members normally attached to delegations in the participating countries would also have to be limited, as would the number of media staff.

Third the option concerns a situation where not all delegations would be able to travel to Rotterdam due to travel restrictions. In that case, artists from those countries would perform in their own countries.

Other performances and interim numbers would be shown live from Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam.

Again, safety distances would be maintained and the number of people in the arena would be limited.

The fourth option would materialize if the whole of the Netherlands were to be closed. In that case, the Eurovision Song Contest would not normally take place live in Rotterdam, but the performances of all participants would be broadcast from their own countries. However, the consignment will be assembled in Rotterdam.

Which one of these of the four options, it will be decided on the basis of the situation at the beginning of 2021.

“We’ve learned a lot over the past year, and I know the coming months will also be difficult. We need to think about how we get the event organized, what happened happened. It brings new challenges, but we have the ambition to get it done and the ambition to make it the best competition to date. That ambition definitely still exists, ”says the producer in charge of the competition Sietse Bakker in the organizers’ bulletin.

The EBU also announced that last year’s Eurovision theme, staging and even the trio of presenters will remain the same in 2021.

Instead, the Eurovision Song Contest must be new. The songs entered for this year’s competition can no longer be used.

Aksel Kankaanranta won the New Music Competition in Tohlop in Tampere on March 7, 2020.­

Finland The Eurovision Song Contest and the competition song for 2021 will now be selected for the tenth open New Music competition. The song search for the race ended on September 7th. The winner will be chosen in Tampere in February 2021.

At this year’s UMK, he was elected Finland’s visa representative Aksel Kankaanranta with their song Looking Back. Kankaanranta must now participate in the competition again if he wants to be Finland’s visa representative in 2021. Kankaanranta is stated that it was considering participation again.

UMK’s competitors are selected by a professional jury. The final choice of the Finnish representative is made by the voters.