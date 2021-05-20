Eurovision Song Contest “Doping” has been added to Blind Channel’s performance tonight, and everything is crowned by a mass rally – These are Finland’s worst visa opponents

Finland and 16 other countries will meet tonight in the second Eurovision semi-final. One of the favorites, Iceland, appears in an evening video because of a coronary infection.

Rotterdam

Rotterdam Once again, only 3,500 song lovers will step into the Ahoy arena as the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest begins today, Thursday.

In the evening, it will be clear whether the Finnish Blind Channel will get into the top ten of the 17 candidates and perform in Saturday’s final.

No major visa hoax has yet been seen in the vicinity of the venue. With a few visa fans, the flags have fluttered and the glitter has glistened. But because public group shouts and songs are banned and bars are closed, the atmosphere remains moderate.

By event trying to evoke feelings of unity during pandemic isolation. In the video postcards of the broadcast, the organizers have placed small houses all over the Netherlands.

Actually, the structures are not houses but some kind of great exhibition booths where you can showcase Dutch design.

Performers appear in their own houses like holograms. These videos were filmed in the performers ’home country. In their video, members of the Finnish Blind Channel sip a drink from red cups.

Red the theme continues in Blind Channel’s performance, where the red lights on the stage and the reddened middle fingers express trembling anger.

Fourth, the frame of the last performance to be seen is the same as in the New Music competition, but “doping” has been added to the performance, the band describes. There are more bombs and lights.

“If you have previously driven karting at UMK, now you are running F1 in Mersu,” singer Niko Vilhelm says.

The choreography is based on a description plan. However, they have left the show with freedom of movement to make it resemble a normal gig. It is essential to know where other members are moving so that they do not collide without planning.

The culmination of the performance has been set aside for a mass brawl, which caused the international media to clap briskly during Wednesday’s general rehearsals.

Coronavirus there is still bigger news than songs. Of the semi-finalists, Iceland’s Daði og Gagnamagnið, which is prevented by a positive coronavirus test from one member.

Daði og Gagnamagnið in Iceland is seen as a video recording due to a virus infection.

Their official competition tape, already described in the rehearsals on Thursday, May 13, was already presented at the general rehearsals for the semi-finals. At least there was no fuss about it, and the home-textured training atmosphere is suitable for Icelandic relaxation.

Paragraph 10 Years is an electronic nerd hit with a 1990s groove. The charm of stupidity is sought in a college-like, turquoise outfit. At least 95% of Europeans would be able to dance kitchen dance with equal skill. Singer-songwriter Daði Freyr has shown words of enduring love to his wife.

Bettors the favorite of the semi-finalists is Swiss Gjon’s Tearsin a sensitive cry to the universe Tout l’Univers.

Betting statistics Eurovision World Iceland and Bulgaria are also expected to reach the top. Other favorites before well-placed Finland are Greece and San Marino.

Greek energetic dance song Last Dance the show brings green-headed men and green stairs to Ahoy’s stage, but the broadcast is conveyed like a 1990s music video stacked with cheap effects. The men danced without heads, and Stefania stepping in the air.

Stefania of Greece performed in general rehearsals on Wednesday with green men topped by a broadcast of cityscapes.

Also Bulgarian Victoria relies on the power of tricks when he complains about the difficulty of aging. The culmination of the performance is when a singer sitting on a rock touches the falling sand.

The starter of the race, San Marino, is expected to have a good chance of continuing. Italian singer Senhitin Adrenaline is, as the name implies, an evocative dance song where you can wonder if the rest of the rap will succeed live.

The evening ends with a song by Danish Fyr Og Flamme Øve Os På Hinandenwho is trying to make the arena a 1980s nightclub.

Successors survive to midnight. The director of Eurovision tells about the counting of votes Martin Österdahl.

Former leader, a favorite of many fans Jon Ola Sand did not get a spectacular decision for his career that began in 2011. The Norwegian’s last race in Rotterdam was postponed by a year.

In his place, with the title of “executive supervisor”, continues the Swedish television producer Österdahl, who has worked in the production of Eurovision for several previous years. He has taken on a minor role in his debuts.

Second Eurovision semi-final Yle TV1 Thu 20.5. at 10 p.m.