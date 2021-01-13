Eurovision Song Contest Danny has aspired to become Finland’s visa candidate a whopping seven times – History can hold tuxedos, hippies, once as a ninja, and not a single dull moment

Danny’s visa career from the 1960s to the 2000s are entertaining to listen to, and it also shows what kind of artist and performer Danny is: never boring.

Impact Singer, music advisor With Danny behind it – and clearly still ahead – is the unique career of the “Eurovision Song Contest”.

He has applied for Finland’s Eurovision Song Contest up to seven times, with a total of eight different songs. There have been four stays along the way in different decades.

On Wednesday, Yle announced that Danny will aspire to become Finland’s visa representative also in 2021. Soon, there will be eight entries and nine candidate songs. The decades will be a full five. Suitable to do suit.

Candidates From the 1960s to the 2000s are entertaining to listen to. And if there is a performance on display, also very entertaining to watch.

It turns out that Danny knows both drama, romance and humor. He can sing, of course. The songwriters are the favorites of their time, the best a-class.

It starts with style, but as the years go by and the world changes, more and more colorfulness comes along. Danny is not content with the insignificance that suits the value of a music adviser, but remembers his role as entertaining the Finnish people. He is never boring.

The role of the entertainer is eternal, so we will hardly still get anything from Danny about the familiar, serious and awkward of the 2012 mustache, escaped from the Visulahti wax cabinet Engelbert Humperdinckia. No, even though Danny himself already had time to compare himself to his British counterpart.

Danny’s songwriter of this year, jukkavirtanen and veikosamuli, Mökkitie Records, will also take care of that. Janne Rintala. He, too, has a habit of doing something that stays in people’s minds. In good or even bad.

Such is Danny’s visa career.

1966: A Little Word

The little word was a typical beautiful melodic, romantic and dramatic song of the 1960s. Danny, a youth favorite of his time, sang it wonderfully. The violins pulled the tremolo, the atmosphere was like straight from the nightclubs of the big world. “You are the most beautiful and you know it. You are the wisest and admit it. ” Iiiik, lovely Danny! I would have bought this myself.

It had the best forces of its time, that is Lasse Mårtenson and Saukki. Still, the result was just five points and a lousy second to last place. But at that time the jury voted, not the people. The winner was Ossi Runnen Playboy, by Ann-Christine.

From a fine word have made a version of, among other things Kari Tapio and Agents and Jorma Kääriäinen, and the latter version is probably the most famous.

1967: I invite Sua, Maarit, and Midnight

Also the following year, Danny was involved, and now every artist had to perform two songs. About Danny’s songs I call Sua, Maarit was again the handwriting of Lasse Mårtenson. At midnight again, he was also known as a conductor Jorma Panulan composition.

Both were again handsome, big-line strokes. I call Sua, Maarit is romantically adorable. At midnight again, there is a dramatic tale for which Saukki had written really wild words about the events of midnight. Ghosts, mischievous shadows, nocturnal delusions, ravens that turn into swan lords. We go to the frontiers of knowledge. The hippie movement was in full swing, and the waves we saw shone all the way to the Finnish visa qualifiers.

I call Sua, Maarit however, he appealed to the jury more, and the result was even second place for Danny. He won Fredi With a song by Lasse Mårtenson In the shade – for protection.

Danny Lipsanen had appeared in Finnish music life in 1964. At the end of the 1960s, he became acquainted with his grandiose performances. The Danny Show was a concept in Finland. Photo from 1969.­

1973: Galileo Galilei

The 70s have arrived and Danny gets to mess around. The wah-wah pedal wobbles and the backcountry repeats as Danny stings to go Jaakko Salon and Kari Tuomisaari visa entertainment.

The subject of the visa is Galileo Galilei, but this time the reading is not so much the achievements of the astronomer in the field of science but the desperate fluttering with women.

The panel of experts did not fully warm up, Danny came in fifth. Finland went to represent Luxembourg Marion Rung with a song Tom tom tom. It’s good that he left, because the result was sixth place and Finland’s point record for almost three decades.

Watch the video of Yle’s Living Archive performance below:

1974: If the world only had a handle

This is how you can name a song! The lyricist came to the conclusion Jukka Virtanen. The composer was Jaakko Salo.

The jury thought the song was too childlike for the visas, and there is no disagreement with the jury. The song paints a world where brats get to eat pannars, generals herd sheep and everyone likes each other. Admirable 70s idealism, still.

He won in 1974 Carita Holmström with a song do not go away. Danny was second to last, in seventh place.

Watch the video of Yle’s Living Archive performance below:

1975: The Adventurer

Not a year without Danny. In 1975, the singer tried for the third time in a row, and now it was again really close to the representation for a change. Danny lost to the folk band Yard Players and that For violin thunder just a few points.

Kari Kuuvan and Jyrki Hämäläinen from the song Adventurer Danny got the right hit that has remained on his repertoire ever since. The passing, passionate, restless adventurous song is entirely about Danny himself, Algot Niskan grandchildren.

Riot and Monte Carlo this adventurer knows, “of course”! And yes, Danny can be serious: “I hope I can find someone I can love.”

Watch the video of Yle’s Living Archive performance below:

1986: Ninja

The 1980s came. The era of the young adventurer Danny and the grand performances of the Danny Show was over. Even the hottest years of Armi and Danny’s duo were already behind us. The youth favorite Danny had changed.

Or was it anyway? Danny had kept a lower profile, but in the 1986 visa qualifier, a new Danny was marched in front of the people. There was something on stage that no one could have guessed: Danny had turned into a ninja!

In the old days, Iskelmä had become a reformer of the Finnish Iskelmä Veikko Samulin hands into a modern disco film and an electronic world, though there was no knowledge of machine sounds in the live version. The melody itself was extremely catchy, El Bimbon and Charlie Brownin searching for the world.

And that Danny show! Leather staple glove and ninja movements. The rest of the wink. No wonder the people were enchanted. But professional tracks on top of ninjas don’t tend to understand, and that’s not the case now. Finland was sent to represent Kari Kuivalainen in itself a magnificent ballad A day for two people.

Watch the video of Yle’s Living Archive performance below:

2004: Seven Times Seven

18 years had to wait before Danny was seen on the visa stands again. In 2004, Iso-D presented a song by Jukka Karppinen, a credit author of many Finnish percussionists. Seven Times Seven. And that was more than apt, after all, it was one of Danny’s biggest hits Seven times seven, which he presented Speden About 7 brothers in 1968.

This time Danny sang in English. A coyntry world was sought for the performance. Danny sang low as if Johnny Cash as a consensus. The stylish tuxedos of the past years were just a memory. Now it was up to the American model. The backdrop was Danny’s standard group, D’Voices. who wore neon-colored, record-breaking fringe skirts. I guess this is the American style too.

Danny and D’Voices are aiming for Eurovision in 2004 with the song Seven Times Seven.­

Neither relied on the song nor the performance of the territorial rates. The result was the final place in the final. He left for Istanbul Jari Sillanpää with a song Takes 2 to tango.

Danny’s visa career seemed to be over. Until then, 17 years later, he is here again.