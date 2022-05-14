Eurovision Song Contest British Tiktok sensation, love between men in Italy and daughter of a heavy singer from Sweden – Here are the toughest resistance for Ukraine tonight

Tonight Ukraine is still the biggest favorite in the Eurovision final. The representative of Ukraine, the Kalush Orchestra, has been bet on winning the Games since Russia launched its major offensive in Ukraine.

But there are a number of strong, very good challengers behind. In pre-betting Britain, Sweden and Italy are breathing hardest on Ukraine’s neck, all seeking victory with a ballad.

The musical backgrounds of the visa representatives of the pre-favorite countries are very different. Representative of the United Kingdom Sam Ryder (b. 1989) is a Tiktok sensation. He quickly became Tiktok’s most watched British artist after he began publishing cover songs on the service in the early days of the corona pandemic in 2020.

Britain is represented by 32-year-old Tiktok sensation Sam Ryder.

Ryder has still made and performed music in other bands before his great publicity. His ensembles include The Morning After, which he founded, and Blessed by A Broken Heart, where Ryder first worked as a guitarist and then as a soloist. The band was also the frontman of the American rock band Close Your Eyes before becoming a solo artist in 2016.

Ryder’s Eurovision Song Contest Space Man is an emotional ballad where Ryder gets to present his handsome falsetto.

British visa agent has traditionally been selected through a television competition, but due to Britain’s usually poor visa success, the system was changed. The BBC asked the record company BMG for help. Sam Ryder was elected The Guardian according to many artists who have already established their reputation.

Ryder, who has risen to immense popularity in Tiktok, is now expected to save Britain from his visa reputation. Still, he himself doesn’t believe that Tiktok’s 12.4 million followers will necessarily have a big advantage over other competitors.

“Tiktok is an amazing platform, but it’s also incredibly unpredictable. I don’t think it can just be used to collect votes, ”Ryder told The Guardian.

Italian duo Mahmood & Blanco sing about love between men.

Italy in the Games represents the male duo Mahmood & Blanco with their song Brividiwhich is also a pulsating ballad.

Another member of the duo Alessandro Mahmoud (b. 1992) is participating in Eurovision for the second time. The last time was in Tel Aviv three years ago, when he was close to winning, but narrowly missed his second song Sold.

Mahmoud’s music career started with X Factor in 2012, but it only broke into the consciousness of the great people seven years later. At the time, Mahmoud won the famous Italian San Remo singing competition, got a spot on the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, and soon after released his debut album.

Mahmood & Blanco song Brividi tells of love between men. The fact that Italy is electing this very duo as its representative shows that the country has taken steps in its tolerance.

LGBTQ rights have long been a difficult thing to digest in Catholic Italy. Writer on the subject The New York Times recalls that same-sex civil unions were not legalized in Italy until 2016, years after many other European countries.

According to Mahmood, their songs normalize what should always have been normal, the magazine writes.

A rapper and songwriter known as Blanco Riccardo Fabbrioconin (p. 2003), his generation is much more open and his peers no longer think about gender identity.

Blanco’s music career is quite early, as he only released his debut album a good year ago. However, the record immediately rose to number one on the Italian album chart and sold triplaplatin.

Mahmood and Blanco have made their own Eurovision song. Brividin something to say about the popularity is that the song broke the Spotify record in Italy. Eurovision site Eurovoixin according to the song, the song received a record number of Spotify streams in its home country in the first 24 hours after its release.

The support of the Italian duo is very high. Editor of Helsingin Sanomat reporting on Eurovision Ilkka Mattila says that the singers’ fans have been on duty outside their hotel in Turin since Thursday, and there is already a bit of a hassle to see as Dingo once caused in Finland.

Cornelia Jakobs of Sweden performs her songs barefoot.

Sweden belongs always pre-favorites, it’s no surprise, but this year’s visa song is a little surprise. Cornelia Jakobsin paragraph Hold me closer is also a beautiful ballad, but it doesn’t sound like a traditional Swedish Eurovision song at all, but an atmospheric indiepop song. Jakobs, who has a personal hoarse singing voice, performs sparingly, and he performs barefoot.

Jakobs has been marinated by musical influences since he was a child, and he hasn’t been his family’s first aspiration to Eurovision. His father is a heavy rocker Jakob Samuel, best known as the singer of the glam rock band The Poodles. The band aspired to Eurovision in both 2006 and 2008.

Jakobs ’grandmother is a well-known conductor and composer Kerstin Nerbe, one of the founders of the Stockholm Folk Opera (Folkopera). Nerbe has been, among other things, the apprentice of Finnish conductors Jorma Panulan in the doctrine.

Jakobsin (b. 1992) is said to have sung from an early age and played as a junior in several rock bands. When he was 16, he sought television Idolsto the competition playing the guitar, but did not advance.

Awarded producer two years later Red One recruited Jakobs for a newly formed pop band Love Generationwhich also applied for Eurovision as many as twice, in 2011 and 2012.

“I was very young then, and it was easy to get lost in a circus like this, where a lot of people want you to be a certain kind. It was quite uncomfortable, and probably because it took time before I came up with something of my own, ”Jakobs recalled of his girl band times. Dagens Nyheterille.

After 2012, Love Generation was abolished, and its three members, among them Jakobs, changed style. The line-up continued as its own independent group, which was given a name Stockholm Syndrome. Its members began writing their own songs and producing their own music.

Swedish this The final of the year’s visa qualifier, the Melodifestivalen, was marked by the fact that Cornelia Jakobs and Anders Bagge with their song Bigger Than The Universe. Bagge is one of Sweden’s best-known producers and songwriters, making songs for several world stars Celine from Diona, Madonna and Jennifer Lopezista since.

Bagge has been operating in Sweden for many years Idolsas a judge of the competition, even when Jakobs was aiming for the competition at the age of 16 in 2008. The young Jakobs was not allowed to continue because the jury did not consider him good enough. “You’re not as good as you think,” he was told.

Jakobs ‘father considered his daughter’s treatment malicious and angry at the judges’ nasty words.

Bagge says he asked Jakobs for the bridges Idolstreatment behind the scenes of Melodifestivalen.

“I said to him, ‘Wow, how wrong we were, how good you are.’ I mean, sometimes Idols we are missing out on some fantastic guys. Not only was he not as good back then, but maybe I should have seen his talent, ”Bagge told the Swedish newspaper In Aftonbladet.

Bagge said he also told Jakobs that he believes this will go a long way in his career.

Melodifestivalenin in the final, the Swedish people cast the most votes for the already famous Bagge, but international judges liked Jakobs more. The battle for victory became tight.

“I hope that people are still satisfied and feel safe, that it is I who will represent Sweden at Eurovision Song Contest. I think our song is great, ”Jakobs said in March To DN.

Jakobs is said to have performed very confidently at the Eurovision press conferences for a week. On Friday, he even worsened at a post-semifinal press conference where he jumped into the presenter’s arms and pointed out this playfully with a gun using the forefinger and middle finger. Jakobs forced the presenter to lie on the floor playing dead, as he refused to raise a lottery basket ticket for Jakobs.

The Ukrainian Kalush Orcestra has always been the biggest favorite of the winner.

Eurovision final competitors in order of performance 1. Czech Republic: We Are Domi – Lights Off 2. Romania: WRS – Llámame 3. Portugal: Maro – Saudade, Saudade 4. English: The Rasmus – Jezebel 5. Switzerland: Marius Bear – Boys Do Cry 6. France: Alvan & Ahez – Fulenn 7. Norway: Subwoolfer – Give That Wolf a Banana 8. Armenia: Rosa City – Snap 9. Italy: Mahmood & Blanco – Brividi 10. Spain: Chanel – SloMo 11. Netherlands: S10 – De diepte 12. Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra – Stefania 13. Germany: Malik Harris – Rockstars 14. Lithuania: Monika Liu – Sentimental 15. Azerbaijan: Nadir Rustamli – Fade To Black 16. Belgium: Jérémie Makiese – Miss You 17. Greece: Amanda Tenfjord – Die Together 18. Iceland: Systur – Með hækkandi sól 19. Sweden: Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer 20. Australia: Sheldon Riley – Not The Same 21. Britain: Sam Ryder – Space Man 22. Moldova: Zdob și Zdub & GreeceAdvahov Brothers – Trenulețul 23. Poland: Ochman – River 24. Serbia: Konstrakta – In Corpore Sano 25. Estonia: Stefan – Hope

This is how the competition progresses The final will be held on Saturday 14.5. and it can be watched on Yle TV1 and Yle Areena from 10 pm and Yle Radio in Finland from 10.05 pm. A total of 20 performances from the semi-finals and five performances from the EBU’s largest donor countries took part. The finals will be hosted by Mika, Alessandro Cattelan and Laura Pausini.

Finns can vote in the final. You can’t vote for The Rasmus in Finland, but those living abroad can vote for the band at number 4.

You can vote by text message, phone or the official Eurovision Song Contest. The price of voting is 1 euro / phone + date or 1 euro / text message. Voting with the app also costs 1 euro / vote.

Countries and performances directly in the final: Italy: Mahmood & Blanco – Brividi (Italy was also the winner in 2021)

France: Alvan & Ahez – Fulenn

Germany: Malik Harris – Rockstars

Spain: Chanel – SloMo

Britain: Sam Ryder – Space Man

