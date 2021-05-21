Eurovision Song Contest Blind Channel’s impressive performance raised Finland in betting betting statistics – May be the second best place in Finnish visa history

Finland has risen to the top ten in the statistics. This would be the best ranking then the Lord’s victory.

Finland Eurovision representative Blind Channel’s performance was a great success in the second semi-final on Thursday night. So excellent that Finland’s ranking immediately rose in the betting statistics.

Betting statistics Eurovision World According to Finland, earlier this week it was still firmly outside the top ten, in about 14th place.

As soon as the semi-final results were determined, the ranking started to rise, and now the ranking is already seventh.

If the place should, it would be Finland’s best investment since Lord’s historic visa victory.

Finland last placed in the top ten in 2006 after Lord won. It was exactly 15 years since Lord’s victory yesterday.

Finland the second best ranking in visa history so far has been for Softengine when the ranking is proportional to the number of participating countries. In 2014, Softengine was eleventh. There were 37 participating countries that year.

Third best in proportion to the number of participating countries Anneli Saariston La Dolce Vita performance in 1989. The archipelago was the seventh among 22 participating countries.

The next best is ranked Marion Rung in 1973 and 1962.

The biggest favorite in the finals right now is Italy, whose band Måneskin stands out from the other finalists like the Blind Channel with a song from the rock genre.

Finland is also ahead of France, Malta, Ukraine, Switzerland and Iceland.

What makes the situation special for Finns is also the fact that Sweden Tusse is quite far behind Finland in betting statistics, now in 13th place.

