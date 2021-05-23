Eurovision Song Contest Blind Channel, sixth in Eurovision, returns to Finland – Live broadcast from Helsinki-Vantaa from around 1 p.m.

The Blind Channel will hold a press conference at the airport. HS shows live ISTV broadcasts from Helsinki-Vantaa.

Finland Eurovision Song Contest Blind Channel played the gig of his life late in Saturday in Rotterdam and finished sixth in his song Dark Side. It is the best investment in Finland since Lord’s victory in 2006.

Finland received 83 points from the jury and 218 points from the audience vote. Finland alone would have been fourth in terms of public voices.

In red The band, which has been in the history of visas with their middle fingers, will arrive in Finland in the afternoon, and HS will show a live broadcast of ISTV from Helsinki-Vantaa Airport from around 1 p.m. The band is scheduled to hold a press conference at about 2 p.m. which readers can follow live.

Read more: Italy wins Eurovision Song Contest, Blind Channel Finland’s best ranking then Lordi: video shows the band’s mood after the final

The band members were reasonably pleased with their historic appeal. They arrived at the post-final press conference cheerfully, and the singer Joel Hokan according to did not even want to win. The band has received so much international attention in Rotterdam that the trip was definitely worth it, even without first place.

“Everyone at the folk festival would have been a little distressed, but the top ten is good when no one can say‘ it went to shit, ’” Hokka said at the news conference.

Watch the Blind Channel final performance here:

Eurovision the winner in an exciting vote of the night was Italy, which, like the Blind Channel, represented the heavier rock genre. The Italian Måneskin conquered Europe with his song Zitti e Buoni.

France came second and Switzerland third. As well as French Barbara Pravin presented by Voila that of Switzerland Gjon’s Tearsin interpret Tout l’univers were strong pre-favorites and did best in the expert panel vote.

Iceland’s sympathetic band Daði & Gagnamagnið had to perform in the finals in a rehearsal video due to a corona infection, but nevertheless finished fourth.