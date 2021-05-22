Eurovision Song Contest Blind Channel asks “every psycho” to vote, Lordi appears twice in the broadcast – this is how long the wisdom progresses

In a nearly four-hour broadcast, 26 countries will compete. The vocal part ends with a visit by an American rapper.

Rotterdam In the Ahoy arena, one can soon sigh with relief in a face mask. Despite the cancellation of the pair caused by a coronavirus infection, the final of the international Eurovision Song Contest can be held.

Opposite are 26 countries, of which the Finnish Blind Channel performs in sixteen.

The broadcast, which lasts almost four hours, starts at ten Finnish time and ends at about 1.45 in the morning. The winner of the Eurovision Song Contest is known at half past two.

The program is shown live on the channels of 39 broadcasters, on TV1 in Finland. In addition, the broadcast is now available on the official Eurovision On the Youtube channel.

This will allow the expanding visa audience in the United States, for example, to watch the event. The United States is launching its own visa version at an even more unspecified date American Song Contest, where the states compete with song performances.

The 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv garnered 182 million viewers, which was a bit disappointing.

Records are unlikely to be broken this year, with 39 participating countries, up from a peak of 43 in the peak years. For example, historically well-off Turkey has not participated since 2012.

Everyone The Nordic songs that made it to the finals are expected to do well. The tenth Iceland will be presented with a training tape that is more than a week old, as one member of Daði og Gagnamagnið was diagnosed with a coronavirus infection.

Dressed as a Norwegian decorative angel Tix occurs in 22nd place. A couple of songs later, the Swedish worlds are heard embracing Tussea.

At the end of the evening, the 26th performer is expected to keep viewers awake until the end. San Marino Senhitin alongside rap rap American Flo Rida.

Visa fans in a recent poll, the winner’s favorites are empowering Malta, rocking Italy and “chansonating” France. The Finnish Blind Channel can be reached Wiwibloggsin ranked seven in the survey.

Slightly unconventional, visa lovers would place visa hits at the tail end of industrially producing Sweden.

However, the views of fans do not always follow the views of the big masses. Statistically, several voting blocks have been found in visas. Based on research, the race should not always be seen as a race for individual countries, but as a battle for small alliances. Finland belongs to the so-called Viking Kingdom, ie the sympathy club of the Nordic and Baltic countries.

Blind Channel invites people on his Instagram account to vote for the Blind Channel. Singers Joel Hokka and Niko Vilhelm have painted their fingers red in the picture and form the occurrence number 16.

On Instagram, they are free to show their middle fingers, which are part of the competition track Dark Side core message of positive anger.

They encouraged Dark Siden adapting the lyrics to “every psycho” to help the band one more time.The band has often wanted people to join them on the “dark side”.

Iceland is not the only participant with the coronavirus. Also with a Dutch visa winner Duncan Laurencella was found infected on Wednesday, so he won’t be seen on Ahoy’s stage in Saturday’s final. In the home stands, the absence is not noticed, because Laurence is spinning a training tape in the broadcast, while at the same time at Ahoy, a spot light points to an empty floor.

The broadcast is hosted by an actor-presenter Chantal Janzen, singer-commentator Jan Smit, singer Edsilia Rombley and a beauty vlogger Nikkie de Jager.

Old winners will appear in the visa final, such as Lordi, who won in 2006.

The Lord of Finland gets double visibility in the program. Initially, presenter-singer Edsilia Rombley tests a monster mask on the head in an interim video. Twice representing the Netherlands, Rombley competed in the Helsinki Games in 2007.

Later, the Suomi band will become part of the old winners’ potpourri, which will be performed in the airspace of Rotterdam, known for its tall buildings, on the roof of the house.

Rock the Roof the mid-section is like the main day of the nostalgia festival when their winning songs are played Lenny Kuhr, Teach-In, Sandra Kim, Helena Paparizou and Måns Zelmerlöw.

In addition to the warm remembrance, the broadcast emphasizes the elevation of a European, innocent spirit of community. The intermission videos encourage the audience to open up to others and praise Eurovision fans.

One narrator in the video thinks out loud:

“We loves to be we [minä rakastan olla me]. ”

Eurovision finals on Yle TV1 on Saturday 22.5. at 10 p.m.