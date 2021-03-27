Eurovision Song Contest Belarus will not be allowed to take part in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest

The Belarusian song “I Teach You” was not eligible for Eurovision, according to the EBU.

European the Broadcasting Corporation (EBU) has excluded Belarus from this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. The EBU announced the matter on Friday evening.

In mid-March, the EBU asked Belarus to change its copy or send a completely new copy to the visas, as the country’s copy was not eligible for Eurovision, according to the EBU. The EBU interpreted that The Belarusian song jeopardizes the non-political nature of the Eurovision Song Contest and the reputation of Eurovision.

Belarus offered a new song from the same artist, but now the EBU has rejected it as well. Belarus will therefore not take part in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest at all, as it has not sent a valid song to the Games within the time limit. The Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to take place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, in May.

Both the race songs with which Belarus tried to get visas are from a band called Galasy ZMesta.

The band has released the country leader Alexander Lukashenko songs critical of anti-demonstrations. The name of the first candidate song was Ya Nauchu Tebya (I’ll Teach You), ie in Finnish ”I will teach you”. Among other things, the song sang “I will teach you to obey”.

The song provoked criticism from opposition politicians in Belarus, among others, that the song’s presence on visas would have meant support for Lukashenko, who has ruled the country arbitrarily for 27 years. Opponents of the song also felt that the song had given their approval to the violent treatment of the protesters.

Protests erupted in Belarus in August last year after Lukashenko had won a fraudulent presidential election. Tens of thousands of people took part in the protests, and thousands were also arrested. Police also tampered with the protests. As the fall progressed, protests diminished and subsided.