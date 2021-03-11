Eurovision Song Contest Belarus elects Eurovision representative to mock protests against Lukashenko – EBU threatens to shut down

According to the EBU, the song needs to be changed or Belarus needs to send a completely new song. Otherwise, the country will be excluded from the race.

Belarus the political crisis has now spread to the Eurovision Song Contest as well. The country’s broadcaster selected a band for the race that has released the country’s authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko songs critical of anti-demonstrations.

The Belarusian candidate is the band Galasy Zme, and the name of its competition track is Ya Nauchu Tebya (I’ll Teach You), i.e. in Finnish “I will teach you”.

Among other things, the song sings “I will teach you to obey”.

News agency According to Reuters, the song has provoked fierce criticism among Belarusian opposition figures. A position has also been taken in the European Parliament, which has called for Belarus to be denied this year’s race.

On Thursday afternoon, the European Broadcasting Corporation (EBU) published a press release on its website in which it took a firm stand on the case. According to the EBU, the Belarusian song is not suitable for competition in its current form, as it jeopardizes the non-political nature of the Eurovision Song Contest. In addition, the song is considered to endanger the reputation of Eurovision.

For this reason, the EBU urges the Belarusian broadcaster to edit the song or send a completely new song to the competition that complies with the rules. If this is not the case, Belarus will be rejected from this year’s competition.

Belarus according to those who criticized the piece, the song’s participation in Eurovision would mean supporting Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus arbitrarily for 27 years.

The country held rigged presidential elections in August. Since then, there have been protests in Belarus that have been violently suppressed.

As many as 33,000 people have been arrested in protests, according to human rights organizations. The head of the UN human rights organization warned last month about a “human rights crisis”.

“This is a mockery of the people of Belarus. A mockery of all that is happening in the country now, ”says a Reuters interviewee Angelica Agurbah. He represented Belarus at Eurovision Song Contest in 2005.

“It would be wrong for a representative of Lukashenko’s bloodthirsty regime to represent the country at Eurovision.”

The band Galasy Zmesta has criticized the protests in the past. According to one, their only aim is to destroy the land.

The news is updated.