Eurovision Song Contest Behind Blind Channel’s magnificent visa performance is a giant team that has already brushed hundreds of middle fingers – This is how the Finnish performance was born

The performance of Finland’s Eurovision representative Blind Channel has been prepared for months. The details have been thought out, whether it was the choreography of the performance, the visual look, the singing or the stress tolerance of the musicians.

Finland Eurovision representative Blind Channel convinced everyone in the second semi-final seen on Thursday night.

The jury and voters confidently selected the band, who performed with confidence, for a visually impressive performance in Saturday’s final.

Also on the spot at Rotterdam’s Ahoy Arena, the public was extremely furious with Finland. When there was one more final country unannounced, the audience shouted in the choir: “Finland, Finland, Finland.”

The TV viewers only saw the performance of the band members, but there is a huge team behind it that has been working on the show for a long time.

HS asked a few of those who were performing Blind Channel how the band’s successful performance came about and what it all took to make it.

The Blind Channel performance has been prepared for months.

Show’n planning actually started as early as last October, when a five-member creative team from the New Music Competition (UMK) came up with ideas for performances by all UMK candidates.

“They were all designed with the hint that when one of them leaves for Rotterdam, the performance, with a little embellishment, can be reproduced on the Eurovision stage,” chief visual designer Ari Levelä says.

Brightening the show to Rotterdam meant refining the screenplay. Each visa does it itself – among other things – a picture of the presentation of the example video and sends detailed instructions on the angles, use of the background video and lights to the Eurovision director.

“Every step, gaze and feeling is carefully thought out in the choreography of the performance,” Levelä says.

In the Rotterdam semi-finals, a decent fireworks display was seen in Blind Channel’s energetic performance.

“There were bombs in the UMK show, but I told the band that if you take care of yourself in Rotterdam, the bangs will get harder. There is a much bigger hall, so you can smoke. ”

Watch Blind Channel’s presentation in the video below:

According to Ari Levelä, the strength of the Blind Channel is the Blind Channel itself.

“Those types and that energy can easily fill even a bigger stage. I have heard that our boys are liked in Rotterdam because they stand out from the crowd to their advantage. I am really proud of them because they have done a huge dune and trained a lot. In a couple of weeks, the performance has progressed tremendously, ”says Levelä.

In addition to Ari Levelä, the content manager has been responsible for planning the stage show Elias Koskimies, stage designer Sanna-Mari Pirkola, director Juhis Valtonen and choreographers Reija Wäre. In addition to them, the Eurovision team includes costume designers, a make-up artist and a song teacher. The corresponding producer is Anssi Autio.

If the band is as strong in its own look as on the Blind Channel, thinking about a costume is not difficult. The music genre, the song and each band member’s own style were also things on which the look was built, says Nina Jatuli. He is jointly responsible for the costume of the Finnish Eurovision representative Elina Larion with.

“Thank God there are two of us when there are six guys,” Jatuli laughs on the phone in Rotterdam.

On the morning after the semi-finals, the Finnish delegation has woken up early in the hotel, as the members of the Blind Channel have traveled to the arena for rehearsals before nine o’clock via a corona test.

“The design of the costume went really well with the band from the beginning. They have so much long hair and they move so much that we decided to play with the silhouettes. The backlight on the stage is also so tight that no silicon is visible, ”says Jatuli.

For everyone A member of the Blind Channel was built with his own character and style. The idea was that they are different, but still clearly the same gang.

Vocalist Niko Vilhelmin a slightly loose rap aesthetic was sought for the outfit, among other things, with dripped crotch spacing. Vocalist Joel Hokan the silhouette, on the other hand, was made more simplistic and traditionally more rocky, as she has a lot of tattoos that take your attention.

Niko Vilhelmi and Joel Hoka have different styles. Collars were added to Joonas Porko (back) to protect the neck.

Bassist Olli Matelan the style is cooler, but he’s not a stripped suit either, and the keyboardist Aleksi Beautiful Water details were made on the shirt by laser cutting. As a drummer Tommi Lalli showing mostly only the top, his outfit was made with slightly harness-like details on the shoulders.

Guitarist Joonas Porkon the style of performance is so fast-paced that it requires special qualities from the clothes.

“Joonas sways and spins his guitar so much that he had to add collars to his jacket to protect his neck. There can be no remel and renzs to keep him from getting stuck in anything, ”Jatuli says.

Blind Channel aka bassist Olli Matela (left), keyboardist Aleksi Kaunisvesi, guitarist Joonas Porko and drummer Tommi Lalli. In front Niko Vilhelm (left) and Joel Hokka.

For the costume team Eurovision is a tight match.

After each exercise, the clothes are serviced, steamed and stained.

And the latter will take time this year. When the organizer forbade Blind Channel from showing the middle finger, the boys of the band came up with the idea of ​​painting their middle finger red.

Jatulia laughs as she thinks what the band would have looked like if they had performed in white clothes, as the band did a few years ago.

Now the young men haven’t turned completely pink, but there’s still a chore to clean the red color that has stuck to their fingers. While the fingers are painted as close as possible to the stage and the skin color diluted with the pirt is applied with a pair of fixing sprays, the color is everywhere.

“I just replaced Joel’s white shoelaces with new ones. At night, in the mood lighting of the hotel, it is quite a task to try to look for red spots on black clothes, ”says Jatuli.

What also makes it challenging is that, in the Ahoy arena of tight corona operations, the hands are, of course, disinfected all the time. So there are enough fingers to brush, says Jatuli, who can no longer even count how many hundred averages he has painted during the trip.

Make-up artist Tarja Nylander answers a call from Rotterdam a little sleepy. He has tried to rest for a moment before the next dawn.

“You have to try to sleep here when you have time,” Nylander says.

Tarja Nylander disguises singer Niko Vilhelmi.

Thursday’s semifinal workday was long. The disguise started at ten in the morning, and after the final, things got in the package only half past two in the morning.

Few come to think about how much the look of a rock band has been considered in advance. There has been careful planning work behind the entire team. According to Nylander, the end result was a collaboration between the hairdresser and the make-up artist Oona Kausteen and with the members of the band, but of course everything has been thought of as a whole, including the staging, lights and costumes.

A little tweaking has been done along the way.

“Makeup has increased a bit. A slightly darker color has been added to the eyes. Similarly, hair shades have been changed to better match the lights. ”

Joel Hoka’s hair has been bleached and Niko Vilhelm’s hair has been darkened. A hint of gray has been added to guitarist Joonas Porkko’s curly plush.

“After all, viewers don’t necessarily notice this, but for us, this kind of fine-tuning is part of the whole,” Nylander says.

Joel Hokka and Nylander wanted to think together about a little more special shade for the mask, and Hokka developed the idea of ​​a black-painted hand.

Joel Hoka has a black hand.

“We set out to do it with black milk glue and watercolor, but I also had to think about how the color stays in place all day long. In the end, a piece of latex was added to the hand, which gives it a different shine and matte shades. ”

The idea for the red finger was Niko Vilhelmin. It was tested for the first time in practice in the first exercises and was immediately found to work.

Also Aija Puurtinen has been working with Finnish Eurovision representatives for months.

According to Puurtinen, the sound coach of Blind Channel, the preparation for the Eurovision Song Contest has been mainly a fine-tuning, as the band knows their songs. His job has been to make the show work even better on live television.

One of the main targets of the training has been to combine the song with the choreography. The performance is high in energy, which poses challenges to Niko and Joel’s voice usage.

“It has a bounce and a lot of dynamic variation. And immediately after the jump, you need to be able to sing, ”Puurtinen explains. “We practiced that there are no fluctuations in the vocals, even during the most difficult parts.”

Aija Puurtinen is a veteran in the background of Finnish Eurovision performers. He has sat on the UMK jury and coached other performers in the qualifiers. During the daytime work, the lead figure of the band Honey B works at the Sibelius Academy as a lecturer in pop & jazz singing and as the subject director of music education.

Puurtinen himself could have been Finland’s visa representative in the 1990s when he was offered Kari Sallin pieces Bye Bye Baby. However, Puurtinen refused and performed the song Slender sprig and Katja Kätkän duo CatCat.

Aija Puurtinen

Drilled says that the singers received the most rehearsals, but that the whole ambitious band usually took part in rehearsals held on weekends in Pasila. One much-practiced point is Joel’s delicate and lyrical part, where he squats in front of the camera and creates an appealing look to it.

“I think the songs sound better at the moment than the album version,” Puurtinen says.

For Niko Vilhelmi, the most difficult part of the performance is the huge cry at the end of the song, which serves as the climax of the whole performance.

“After all the running, the singer needs to be able to calm down in a few seconds, which requires general fitness. In practice, we ran around the hall in Pasila.”

Stress, of course, gives its own challenge. Performers need to get used to having a high pulse. Puurtinen says that all participants in the UMK had the opportunity to talk to a psychologist, and some took the opportunity.

In the final, the pressures faced by Blind Channel are naturally higher than the home arena.

“Fortunately, they are experienced guys who know the stressors involved in getting around,” Puurtinen says. “I also told the clients that their starting level is so good that the performance works, even if they are a little underperforming. So I personally don’t really get excited about the show. Blind Channel has put a lot of effort into the show, and as a group, they are also each other’s best spiritual support. ”

Puurtinen put a survival guide for the band in Holland. It called for the inclusion of a hookah purchased from a pharmacy, among other things, which will prevent singers ’mucous membranes from drying out in the dry air of the plane and the hotel. There were also various audio exercises involved.

In alcohol use, he does not go to advise adult men.

“I am not their mother. But by eight in the morning you have to be ready to practice. After all, it is clear that the final place must be allowed to be celebrated. Fortunately, young men also recover quickly. ”