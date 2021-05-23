Eurovision Song Contest “Appropriately celebrated” Blind Channel returns from visa fever by resting and taking a shower – the band also has a message for the Finnish government

Rotterdam’s massive corona arrangements showed that even large events can be organized, even if infections are not completely avoided. The rockers hope to get to live gigs in the summer.

Finland The second brightest stars of all time in the visa sky have returned to Finland. The previous night’s dreams have fallen short.

Blind Channel’s spruce steps to a press conference at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport with sunglasses tightly closed, and the singer Joel Hokka drink soda almost through Ostrobothnia.

The red middle fingers have been washed half-heartedly, and the singer Niko Vilhelmin the right palm is adorned with a still lukewarm text that reads “join,” join.

The boys of the band are in a hilarious restless mood and a guitarist Joonas Porko immediately begin tapping the rhythms of the water jug ​​on the table.

Last night, I had time to close my eyes for only fifteen minutes, reveals the bassist Olli Matela.

Niko Vilhelm (left) and Joel Hokka posed tired but happy at the Helsinki-Vantaa press conference.

Band called himself into the hearts of visa fans and grabbed sixth place. After Lord, it is the best visa investment in Finland, when success is proportional to the number of participants.

Admittedly, the Blind Channel has not yet had much time to celebrate its historic success, as there was little time left for the party after the results were announced.

Still, last night, according to the band’s own words, it was celebrated “to the appropriate extent”. Outside the press room, a pair of leveling, half-drunk Heineken is sitting on the table.

The party had to be held among one’s own band, as the corona had strictly taken care of corona security. Ahoy Arena was not admitted without a test certificate, and the Blind Channel could not celebrate its visa success with Italian rockers. Måneskin, who won, was Blind Channel’s favorite.

Coronavirus situation had been taken into account in the arrangements in many ways, and the band members were allowed to insert a stick into their noses at a steady pace. However, completely free of infections did not survive, as Icelandic representatives had to appear in the finals on video recorded due to the band member’s coronavirus infection.

However, overall, everything went well.

Joonas Porko has a message for the Finnish government.

“Hopefully the government will take a model from such a safe event.”

The band has a gig calendar booked for the summer, and the whine to get in front of the live audience is loud.

“Blind Channel has not yet been able to show Finland how tough a live band we are”, Tommi Lalli more.

The best thing about the visa experience was that the band was able to play in front of an audience of 3,500.

The audience had been so badly missed that the band members said they were going to cry when they got to perform to the right audience.

Aleksi Kaunisvete, Joonas Porko and Olli Matela laugh after a memorable trip.

Next plate machining is allowed. The band has been making new music since the fall, and a new album is scheduled to come out early this year.

Before that, the band takes a couple of days of oxygen to get back from visa flu.

The experience of a couple of weeks has been quite a mad mill. The last four days are gone with minimal dreams. The days have started in the morning due to, among other things, disguises and sometimes end at two o’clock at night after broadcasts and press conferences.

Perhaps the band’s fastest performer, Porko, who sometimes spins his guitar on stage like a hula hoop, still needed his own way to calm down after hectic days. During the wee hours of the night, Netflix’s comedy series lulled me to sleep.

What are the band members going to do first when they get home?

Almost all members come with the same answer: relax.

However, the answer by singer Joel Hoka is different.

“I’m probably taking a shower.”

In the midst of his response, he raises his sunglasses for a moment, behind which yesterday’s kayaks are still revealed.