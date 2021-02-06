D.he 26-year-old Jendrik Sigwart competes for Germany in the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) this year. The native of Hamburg convinced two independent juries in a multi-stage selection process, announced the NDR on Saturday. The station plans to announce on February 25, 2021 the title with which Sigwart will start the race in Rotterdam on May 22, 2021.

Sigwart is a musical performer “and has been writing his own songs with great passion for years,” as the NDR announced. The ESC has long been his dream. In the summer he used his free time due to the corona to produce a song and a music video. His favorite instrument is the ukulele.

A “Eurovision Jury” with 100 people from all over Germany and an international jury of experts made up of 20 music professionals chose Sigwart. The final of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place on May 22nd in Rotterdam, probably without an audience. The organizers want to try to have as many artists perform live as possible.

The Dutch are allowed to host the Eurovision Song Contest because the Dutch singer Duncan Laurence won the competition in Tel Aviv in 2019. In 2020 the ESC was canceled due to the corona pandemic.