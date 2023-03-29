Rome – An unedited couple to comment on the Italian edition of Eurovision Song Contest 2023. They will be Mara Maionchi and Gabriele Corsias revealed yesterday evening during the program “Stasera c’è Cattelan”, the late show by Alessandro Cattelan broadcast on Rai 2, to accompany Italian viewers in the “three days of Liverpool” which sees Marco Mengoni as the standard-bearer for our country with a unique and rearranged version of “Due Vite”, the winning song of the last edition of the Sanremo Festival.

The two semi-finals will be broadcast on Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 May at 21 on Rai 2 (preceded by two previews at 20.15) while The Grand Final on Saturday 13 May will be broadcast at 8.40 pm on Rai 1. In order to promote greater inclusion, and as per the tradition of the Public Service, Rai Pubblica Utilità will subtitle and audio-describe the three evenings live on Rai 2 and Rai 1 and make it fully accessible, also through the Sign Language, The Grand Final on May 13 on a dedicated RaiPlay channel.

The audio description service will be active in streaming for all 3 evenings also on RaiPlay. On Rai Radio 2 and on Digital Terrestrial Channel 202, the simulcast commentary of the three evenings will instead be entrusted to LaMario, Diletta Parlangeli and Saverio Raimondo.