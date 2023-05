Marco Mengoni ten years after “L’Essenziale” returns to the Eurovision stage with the song “Due vite” with which he won the Sanremo Festival 2023. The final will be broadcast on Saturday evening (May 13) live on Raiuno. The artist, interviewed by Secolo XIX, to the question “What does Eurovision have that Sanremo doesn’t have?” he jokingly replies, “The title.”

Tiziana Leone’s video interview



01:01