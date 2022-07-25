Home page World

Of: Patrick Huljina

Split

After Ukraine’s victory, the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 was supposed to take place in Ukraine. Because of the ongoing war this is not possible.

London – In mid-May, the Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra celebrated their 66th birthday in Turin with the song “Stefania”. Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) won. This was the third time that the Ukrainians had the right to host the TV music show next year. They had previously hosted in 2005 and 2017. But due to the ongoing Ukraine War next year the ESC will not take place in Kyiv – but in Great Britain.

Eurovision Song Contest: Competition will be held in Great Britain in 2023

“Following a request from the European Broadcasting Union and the Ukrainian authorities, I am delighted that the BBC has agreed to host the competition next year,” said British Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries on Monday (25 July). However, it is sad that the ESC cannot take place in Ukraine, where it actually belongs, due to the “continuing Russian bloodshed”.

The group Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine won the ESC 2022. Next year the competition will take place in Great Britain. © Luca Bruno/dpa

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced that it was in talks with the BBC in Great Britain about the event due to security concerns in connection with the Russian war against Ukraine, which has been going on for around five months. The Brit Sam Ryder had at this year’s ESC in Turin took second place behind the winners from Ukraine.

ESC 2023: Johnson wants to “host a fantastic competition on behalf of our friends”

A month ago, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke out in favor of hosting the ESC 2023 in Ukraine. “The fact is, they won it and they deserve to have it,” Johnson said at the time. Now the outgoing head of government announced: “Last week (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyj and I agreed that the ESC 2023, wherever it takes place, must celebrate the country and the people of Ukraine.”

“Now that we’re hosting, the UK will deliver on that promise straight away – and put on an amazing competition on behalf of our Ukrainian friends,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. So far it is still unclear in which city the ESC 2023 will be held. According to the BBC, Manchester and Glasgow have both signaled interest. (ph/dpa)