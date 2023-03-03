Friday, March 3, 2023
Eurovision | Sofi Oksanen criticizes Käärijä's pro-Kremlin social media followers: "Commenting tells what one really thinks"

March 3, 2023
It has already been updated on social media before that Käärijä’s account was being followed by the pro-Kremlin party Power belongs to the people. “I know the truth about my thoughts and I am not accountable to anyone,” Käärijä previously told HS.

Finlandia prize winner author Sofi Oksanen criticizes the activities of Finland’s Eurovision representative on social media. In his published Thursday evening in a Twitter update he describes Wrapper following the “Kremlin on social media” and considering the issue “unifying”.

The wrapper, actually Jere Pöyhönen, social media followers have already been wondered about before. For example, Jodel has updated how Käärijä’s account tracks the pro-Kremlin and anti-coronavirus Power Belongs to the People party. After the uproar over the topic and the UMK victory, VKK left Käärijä’s watch list.

A military historian and someone updating the Finnish-language situation map of the war in Ukraine also agreed with the criticism Emil Kastehelmi. However, he later deleted his original tweet justifying removal on Twitter because “my doubts about the person’s position shaped by misinformation” were “presented as unreasonably harsh”.

Oksanen linked to his post Above the articleaccording to which the Russian prosecutor demands imprisonment for a student who criticized Russia’s war in Ukraine on his Telegram channel.

Mere following does not mean support, but “commenting on one’s selection of followers already tells what one really thinks”, Oksanen believes.

He refers to the comments that Pöyhönen gave to Iltalehti on Sunday of last week. Evening newspaper reported earlier also about Oksanen’s comments.

“I don’t want to take a stand on political matters, and it’s a shame if someone criticizes what someone follows. Those are completely irrelevant things. I follow a lot of different things, and there’s not necessarily any reason for them,” Pöyhönen told Iltalehte last week.

Pöyhönen also spoke about the topic in the article published on Thursday In an extensive interview with HS.

“I wasn’t prepared that people have time to stalk which Instagram accounts I follow. Or that conclusions are made about my political views based on it. When this happened, I felt like am I really that interesting. Do you have time for this?” Pöyhönen said.

“In the end, I don’t care what black people say. I know the truth about my thoughts and I am not accountable to anyone.”


