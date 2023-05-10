Genoa – The first semi-final of the 2023 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, the musical event that puts 37 European countries in competition, has just ended. According to the regulations, fifteen artists performed tonight, but only ten earned a second performance in a few days, however, five countries that have access by right to the final on Saturday the 13th are those that have financially supported the European Broadcasting Union more than the others, an international organization that brings together various public and private operators in the television broadcasting sector on a national.

In addition to France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom, also Ukraine, strengthened by the victory of the last edition, and Italy; that means that our Marco Mengoniwho will sing “Due vite”, the song with which he won the 73rd edition of the Sanremo Festival, will not perform before Saturday.

Despite this, it was an Italian who opened the kermesse, this year organized in Liverpool, given the impossibility, due to the ongoing war, to have the winning country host the event as per the regulations; let’s talk about Alessandra Mele, born in Pietra Ligure in 2002 from an Italian father from Albenga and a Norwegian mother, who sang “Queen of Kings” in representation of the Scandinavian country, capturing the last available place in the final top ten.

The other nine artists that we will hear again on Saturday are: Let 3 competing for Croatia with “Mama!”, Pasha Parfeni for Moldova with “Soarele i luna”, Remo Forrer who sang “Watergun” for Switzerland, the Finnish Kaarija with the funny ” Cha cha cha”, Vesna for the Czech Republic with “My sister’s crown”, for Israel Noa Kirel performed instead with “Unicorn”, the Portuguese Mimicat with “Ai coracao”, and then Sweden with Loreen (the piece titled “Tattoo”) and Luke Black’s Serbia and his “Namo mi se spava”.