The organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest refused to accept a song from participants from Belarus – the Galasy ZMesta group. It is reported by TASS…

Representatives of the event said that the composition could not be presented in its current form. In their opinion, it “casts doubt on the non-political nature of the competition.”

The video with the performance of the band and the track “I’ll teach you” was removed from the official YouTube channel of the festival. The musicians’ song contained the following lines: “I will teach you to dance to the tune, I will teach you to peck the bait, I will teach you to walk along the line, you will be happy with everything, I will be glad to everything.”

Earlier it became known that the musicians “Galasy ZMesta” who support the country’s president Alexander Lukashenko and ridicule the opposition decided to assemble a satirical group against the background of protests in the country. At the same time, a year ago, the VAL group was supposed to go to the festival from Belarus, but the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The musicians planned to take part in Eurovision in 2021, but they were removed from the competition due to their appearance at rallies against the current government.