Eurovision | Nothing excites me anymore, says Käärijä just hours before the final

On Saturday, it will be clear whether Finland will win the Eurovision Song Contest. The wrapper says that he is 150 percent sure of his victory. The Eurovision final starts at 10 p.m.

Liverpool

When Jere Pöyhönen arrives at the Eurovision media center a few hours before the decisive final, a huge buzz begins.

All present journalists from different countries want comments from Suomen Käärija, the second biggest pre-favourite of the competition. This time, however, comments are only available in Finnish, the communication manager of the Finnish delegation Juhani Lassila inform. It doesn’t bother foreign suppliers. They stay to film their videos. The table is locked in an instant.

This is what Pöyhönen’s everyday life has been like lately. Every single journalist in attendance would take comments from him if only possible. Giving comments has had to be limited, because now there are so many interview requests from big media that few Finnish artists have ever been able to give them.

Earlier this week, Käärijä was in a live interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC. Under Saturday’s final, the American The CNN channel published its own Käärijä interview.

“I’ve probably given interviews to every possible media, where I can. I’ve never calculated worse. I’m just being taken from place to place. I give interviews and tell how black people feel,” says Pöyhönen in the media space.

Now feels good. There are only a few hours until the final, and according to Pöyhönen, “nothing really excites him”.

“Except if I can get home from here,” he says and laughs.

According to Pöyhönen, Saturday’s last general practice went exactly as it should. There have been so many shows in recent days that going has become very relaxed. On stage, you can focus on taking over the audience, and Pöyhönen has been able to do that since the beginning.

Right from the moment he joined UMK, Pöyhönen has said that he will go to Eurovision to win the competition. The style hasn’t changed.

Jere Pöyhönen was immediately surrounded by people when he arrived at the visuarena media center on Saturday.

He assures the Finnish media that he is 150 percent sure of his victory, even though the Swedish Loreen’s a probability of more than 50 percent is given to win. The wrapper’s reading is 20 percent. He has long been the clear underdog in the competition, and that could finally turn in his favor.

“ “Don’t be nervous, just take it easy. Enjoy. Let’s do something big together.”

Next to the clinical, even boring Loreen, Käärijä is the complete opposite. If the Vius audience wants a change, they vote for Käärij.

Pöyhöni only has good things to say about Loreen.

“Loreen’s performances have looked really good. He has the same chance of winning as I do. We all came here to win. Loreen and I have become friends. I wish him nothing but the best.”

Thereto However, Pöyhönen does not want to take a stand on whether his Friday night performance was successful enough. The expert boards of the Eurovision countries watched Friday night’s show and gave their points based on it. They like what they like, Pöyhönen is content to say.

Finland has completely connected Käärijä during the past week. Pöyhönen has repeatedly said that he is grateful that people have created a huge phenomenon around him. He repeats that even now, but of course there is another side to the matter.

If commercial operators try to make money with Käärijä’s name or possibly with things covered by copyright law, such as a bolero, things may have to be sorted out afterwards with the record company. Pöyhönen calls for reason.

“I have the same rules of the game as others. If someone makes Käärijä jewelry for Tori.fi, let them do it. But if big companies try to benefit black, I will intervene. It’s not right. Of course, it’s great that the gang has come along, but I hope for a little eye for the game. Now let’s let the gang do it, and we’ll figure these things out later.”

Final Saturday Wrapper Cha Cha Cha rose to number 151 on Spotify’s global daily chart. This is reportedly the first time this has happened to a Finnish-language song.

“Someone can challenge and do better. Sure, it feels good, but numbers are still just numbers – nothing but air in the end. I try to enjoy myself, make music and entertain the gang.”

If Finland wins the Eurovision Song Contest, Pöyhönen’s rush will not end in Liverpool. In practice, there is certainly some kind of folk festival ahead. In addition to that, Käärijä will perform next Saturday in a concert at the Helsinki Ice Hall. The festival summer already seems really busy.

Has Pöyhönen had time to think about his future? What happens after the fifth final?

“Probably first we put the champagne in the cold and have a couple of glasses. Then we turn our gaze to the future. Right after the ice rink gig, I’m going on a trip. We’ll see when I get back from there.”

Pöyhösen has a reassuring message for Finns watching the evening’s finale.

“Don’t be nervous, just take it easy. Enjoy. Let’s do something big together.”