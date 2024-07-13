Eurovision | Newspaper: Conservative groups want to prevent the organization of Eurovision in Switzerland – “A terrible propaganda event”

Eurovision|Among the Swiss cities, Zurich, Geneva, Bern and Basel have all submitted applications to host the five-day Eurovision spectacle. However, one party wants to transfer the visas to another country.

Swiss the Christian right tries to prevent the organization of the Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland, reports The Guardian.

Switzerland won the Eurovision Song Contest in May. Switzerland was represented by the 24-year-old artist Nemo ie Nemo Mettler with a song The Code. Nemo is the first openly transgender artist in history to win the Eurovision Song Contest. After his victory, Nemo demanded recognition of his homeland third gender in official documents.

“There is no third gender in Switzerland. And I think that is completely unacceptable,” he said at the time.

Now conservative groups want to prevent Switzerland from hosting next year’s Eurovision by trying to get referendums on potential host cities. Among the Swiss cities, Zurich, Geneva, Bern and Basel have all submitted applications to host the five-day spectacle.

Christian and the conservative Swiss Federal Democratic Union (Edu) has announced that it is trying to make use of the country’s democratic system in order to get another country that has applied for hosting as the host country.

“Eurovision is a terrible propaganda event,” Edu said on social media on Tuesday.

“A country that provides a stage for such disgusting garbage does not raise its image, but only displays its own intellectual decay.”

In his arguments, Edu referred to having represented Ireland in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, among other things By Bambie Thug to the stage show. At that time, there were props on stage referring to Satanism, for example a circle made of candles with a pentagram pattern inside, which is a common satanic symbol.

Advantage is a small political party with only one seat in the Swiss National Council, but its referendum calls have previously been backed by the larger right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) and the Swiss Taxpayers’ Association.

Referendums would not necessarily end in favor of the political right, but the threat of votes would bring uncertainty to planners, writes The Guardian.

The votes cannot be held until November, but the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation is due to choose the host city for the May 2025 event in cooperation with the European Broadcasting Union by the end of August.