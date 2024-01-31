Eurovision | Many are now demanding that Israel be banned from Eurovision, but is that even possible? The experts answer

Resistance There is growing opposition to Israel's participation in Eurovision. in Sweden already more than a thousand artists has signed a petition demanding the Eurovision organizer EBU and the Swedish public broadcaster SVT to exclude Israel from the competition.

Israel wants out of Eurovision because of its military actions against Gaza.

In addition to Sweden, Israel's participation has been opposed in Finland, Iceland and Ireland, among others. So far, the EBU has not given up on the matter.

In Finland and Sweden, Yle and SVT are waiting for the EBU's decision on the matter, because the EBU decides which countries are allowed to participate in Eurovision.

Icelandic public broadcaster has announced that it will decide on its participation in the race only after its race representative has been selected. After this, the decision is made together with the winner.

What effect will the petitions and protests have in the end? Can Israel be excluded from Eurovision?

To Eurovision knowledgeable researcher Zoë Jay believes it might be possible.

“The threshold for excluding countries from the competition is high, but I think it is still possible that Israel could be excluded for similar reasons as Russia. Especially now that the International Court of Justice has declared the 'probable danger' of genocide. Israel's participation jeopardizes the EBU's reputation as an organization that unites people through music,” says Jay in an email interview.

In Russia, Jay refers to the EBU banning Russia from Eurovision in 2022 because it launched a major invasion of Ukraine.

However, according to Jay, who works in the unit that studies European legal culture, values ​​and ideals at the University of Helsinki, there is one factor that reduces the probability of excluding Israel.

It is MoroccanOil, the main sponsor of the Eurovision Song Contest.

“It's an Israeli-owned company, so the EBU has a financial incentive to keep Israel in the competition. However, the possibility of Israel being left out is increasing as more and more participating countries put pressure on the EBU,” Jay states.

“Several participating countries, including Finland and Sweden, threatened to withdraw if Russia had participated in 2022. Artists and fans in Iceland, Finland and Sweden have been particularly vocal about Israel's exclusion.”

“ “Eurovision has been used as a soft way to present Israel as a country seeking peace.”

Musicologist Dean Vuletic does not believe that Israel will be excluded from the games.

“Considering the fact that Eurovision has historically been used as a soft way to present Israel as a diverse, inclusive and tolerant, peace-seeking country, I believe that Israel will perform in Eurovision,” says Vuletic in his email to HS.

Vuletic, who studies history at the University of Vienna in Austria, is one of the most important experts in the academic world.

Noa Kirel represented Israel last year in Liverpool.

Eurovision the rules state that the competition must not be politicized or its reputation undermined.

According to Zoë Jay, countries can be excluded from the competition if they violate the EBU's rules regarding the non-political nature of the competition or the preservation of press and democratic freedoms.

“It could mean, for example, using the competition to promote government propaganda and limit the free press, as happened when Belarus was excluded in 2021,” says Jay.

According to him, the EBU can also exclude any country or broadcaster that brings the competition into disrepute. This is exactly what happened in 2022, when Russia was excluded from the competition.

According to Dean Vuletic, the competition bans of Belarus and Russia were also based on international sanctions against these countries, especially those imposed by the European Union.

“I would also like to point out that the first country to be banned from participating in Eurovision was Yugoslavia, consisting of Serbia and Montenegro. This happened as a result of international sanctions. The sanctions were due to its role in the wars in Bosnia-Herzegovina and Croatia,” says Vuletic, referring to the events of the early 1990s.

“ “The public broadcasting companies cannot boycott the competition, because they do not have the political authority to do so.”

Vuleticin according to Israel's situation is completely different compared to the above-mentioned countries.

“The countries participating in the Eurovision Song Contest have not applied sanctions against Israel, and none of them have severed diplomatic relations with Israel. Therefore, the national public broadcasters representing the countries participating in Eurovision cannot boycott the contest, because they do not have the political authority to do so,” says Vuletic.

According to Vuletic, they probably won't withdraw from the competitions either, because the withdrawal deadline has already expired in October 2023. The public broadcasting companies would incur fines for withdrawing.

“These are also the reasons why Tel Aviv's 2019 Eurovision boycott campaign failed,” says Vuletic.

“For this reason, a possible boycott will only take place at the level of individual artists. They would then probably be replaced by other artists.”

The fans were welcoming Israel's representative Teapacks at the Helsinki Eurovision Song Contest 2007.

Israel is a member of the EBU, that's why it participates in Eurovision. Throughout its history of involvement, Israel has occupied Palestine. That is why the country's participation in Eurovision has been criticized before.

“One difference now is the extreme scale of violence by the Israel Defense Forces, including open attacks on civilians and the blocking of humanitarian aid from entering Gaza. The nature of the attacks has attracted significant public attention. It makes it difficult to ignore Eurovision fans and artists,” says Zoë Jay.

of Israel hosting the Eurovision Song Contest in 2019 sparked opposition due to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and related human rights violations. The games were organized despite the boycotts.

However, Zoë Jay believes that the anti-Eurovision protests had a positive effect.

“Social movements often take years to gain momentum and mainstream support. We can see this year's protests rising from the work the protesters did in 2019. South African boycotts in international sport were essential to the overthrow of the apartheid regime. But it took many years before the effect started to show.”

In 2017, Israel participated in the Kyiv Eurovision Song Contest with Imri Ziv's performance I Feel Alive.

If Israel participates in Eurovision, big demonstrations in their various forms will be seen, believes Jay. Some boycott in such a way that they don't watch the games, some participate in demonstrations in Malmö, some refuse to vote for Israel, and some make noise in the audience when an Israeli representative performs.

“Many fans have already written letters to their national broadcasters and shared appeals and information on social media. I think all these forms of protest are effective and valuable,” says Jay.

“Even if the EBU allows Israel to participate, fans participating in the protests will send a message to Israel that attacks on Gaza are unacceptable. The message goes to the EBU that Israel's participation while the attacks continue will weaken the reputation of Eurovision.”