Eurovision | Manu the dog got a Käärijä bolero – HS collects readers’ photos of the mood of the Epiphany

Bolero craze conquered the Finns during the Eurovision final, and it has been seen in the pictures shared on different channels. Eija Välirantan the excitement was ignited when his friend went to watch the final on site in Liverpool.

“When he posed in his own fan bolero and posted a picture of it on Facebook, I thought I would peck,” says Väliranta.

She cut a bolero out of a green shopping bag and sewed it into a fan outfit for her dog. Now the Norfolk terrier Manu is waiting for Saturday night’s finale in his green fan bolero.

“This is how we join in the spirit and encourage Kaisa-my friend in Liverpool and, of course, Käärijä.”

In the picture, Kusti dog in Käärijä bolero. The dog’s owner has made the outfit from recycled material.

See also Nuclear weapons | North Korea fired another ballistic missile into the sea “Kallio’s own Kiärijä”, who grew up to be a city dog ​​from Savo, spread joy to people during the week of Lent while frolicking on Linji. The dog is wearing a fan bolero woven by grandma.

In Kaarina who lives in Väliranta says that Eurovision has taken over his close circle. The family’s two dogs have mostly wondered Cha Cha Cha movements.

The dogs are included in the evening’s competition stand, for which Väliranta plans to prepare at least by buying green loose candies.

“The bottle of champagne is cold. If there is a profit, it will be increased.”

