Eurovision | Loreen to the Swedish media: The love of the Visu audience for Käärijä didn’t hurt

May 14, 2023
Eurovision | Loreen to the Swedish media: The love of the Visu audience for Käärijä didn't hurt

Ruotsalaistahti praised Käärijä’s authenticity on stage: “That’s why people cheer for him”.

Swedish Eurovision winner Loreen incensed Finnish representative Käärijä, who was in second place, after his victory. Loreen won Eurovision with her song Tattoo thanks to the votes of the professional judges, although he was far behind Käärijän in the public votes Cha Cha Chan behind.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet asked Loreen if she would have liked to be number one in the audience’s votes as well.

“Of course, but I’m grateful for this too,” Loreen said.

In Loreen’s opinion, all voices are important and different voices cannot be compared with each other.

Finland was also a clear favorite of the fans who were there. As the points count progressed, the audience in Liverpool’s arena shouted the name of Käärijä and this song – sometimes even when Sweden’s 12-point pot was announced. Loreen was asked what she thought about this.

“The wrapper is damn awesome, it was a fantastic show. It’s nice when the shows get support. It can’t be that ‘hey hey, you can think that only I’m good’. It didn’t bother me that much, it’s worked on my ego that much,” Loreen told Aftonbladet.

He was also asked what he would like to say to Käärijä.

“You rarely see artists who are so authentic on stage. He expresses himself authentically and is himself, everything about it is pure. That’s why people cheer for him. He’s going to do great,” Loreen praised.

From Loreen, 39, became the first woman to win Eurovision twice. He said shortly after the victory was decided that he had not yet fully realized the historicity of what had happened. Loreen said that she feels that she has not made history alone because the Swedes together chose her as their representative.

Tähti told the press conference that he was relieved that the visa job is now over. Loreen was initially reluctant to go to Melodifestivalen, Sweden’s Eurovision qualifier, but eventually agreed.

“I’ve been living this for six months. I’ve been working out and changing my diet. I have loved every second, but this has been intense. But it was worth it,” Loreen said.

Loreen said that she would celebrate the victory with a long-awaited glass of wine.

